Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

120 Chanitilly

120 Chantilly · No Longer Available
Location

120 Chantilly, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful and highly upgraded 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom home in Irvine's upscale neighborhood of Woodbury. Enter through a private gated entrance, high arches, and tree-lined walkway. Enjoy outdoor patio seating area perfect for relaxing in the warm weather and fresh air. Recently remodeled kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 6 burner stove, and built-in range. Dine in kitchen or breakfast bar seating space. Spacious living room features cozy fireplace, gorgeous hardwood floors, and recessed lighting. Master bedroom suite is a getaway accompanied by large walk-in closet and spa-like master bath. Separate soaking tub, walk-in shower, and dual sinks offer plenty of space. Additional bedrooms include lush carpeting, designer wallpaper, and installed ceilings fans. Individual laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. Attached two car garage features direct access to home and built-in storage cabinets. Take advantage of community amenities including Olympic swimming pools, clubhouse, sport courts, and BBQ/picnic areas. Located nearby Irvine Spectrum center, entertainment, shopping, grocery stores. Home is within award-winning Irvine Unified School District. Minutes away from John Wayne Airport, freeway access, and coastal beaches! Washer, dryer and refrigerator included! Existing furniture can stay if needed. Available by the end of December.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Chanitilly have any available units?
120 Chanitilly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 120 Chanitilly have?
Some of 120 Chanitilly's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Chanitilly currently offering any rent specials?
120 Chanitilly isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Chanitilly pet-friendly?
No, 120 Chanitilly is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 120 Chanitilly offer parking?
Yes, 120 Chanitilly does offer parking.
Does 120 Chanitilly have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Chanitilly offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Chanitilly have a pool?
Yes, 120 Chanitilly has a pool.
Does 120 Chanitilly have accessible units?
No, 120 Chanitilly does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Chanitilly have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Chanitilly has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Chanitilly have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Chanitilly does not have units with air conditioning.
