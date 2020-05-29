7801 Happy Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

REDUCED RENT & DEPOSIT!!!

WHAT A GREAT PLACE TO COME HOME TO.

Lease to go until May 31, 2021

Light and bright with ocean breeze, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo was just updated with a major renovation. Located in the popular Capewoods complex. Large patio overlooks the Pool and Jacuzzi. New wood plank flooring, new blinds, fresh paint, new light fixtures plus a fireplace. Private, gated underground parking for 2 cars with extra storage. Well-mannered dogs welcome with limits. Great location near Talbert and Beach; easy walking to many nearby restaurants and Walmart and only a short drive to the beach.

TO VIEW CALL OR TEXT 714 244-8060.