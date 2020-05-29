All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

7801 Happy Drive

7801 Happy Drive · (714) 542-6800
Location

7801 Happy Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
REDUCED RENT & DEPOSIT!!!
WHAT A GREAT PLACE TO COME HOME TO.
Lease to go until May 31, 2021
Light and bright with ocean breeze, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo was just updated with a major renovation. Located in the popular Capewoods complex. Large patio overlooks the Pool and Jacuzzi. New wood plank flooring, new blinds, fresh paint, new light fixtures plus a fireplace. Private, gated underground parking for 2 cars with extra storage. Well-mannered dogs welcome with limits. Great location near Talbert and Beach; easy walking to many nearby restaurants and Walmart and only a short drive to the beach.
TO VIEW CALL OR TEXT 714 244-8060.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7801 Happy Drive have any available units?
7801 Happy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7801 Happy Drive have?
Some of 7801 Happy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7801 Happy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7801 Happy Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7801 Happy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7801 Happy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7801 Happy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7801 Happy Drive does offer parking.
Does 7801 Happy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7801 Happy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7801 Happy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7801 Happy Drive has a pool.
Does 7801 Happy Drive have accessible units?
No, 7801 Happy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7801 Happy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7801 Happy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7801 Happy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7801 Happy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
