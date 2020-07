Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool hot tub dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill e-payments guest parking internet access internet cafe package receiving sauna trash valet

Avalon Huntington Beach offers brand new, stylish studio, 1, and 2 bedroom Huntington Beach apartments for lease that feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hard surface flooring. Avalon Huntington Beach is located near pristine beaches and positioned alongside the Bella Terra mall, with easy reach to Whole Foods, restaurants, and retail. Avalon Huntington Beach features community amenities that include a fitness center, pool and spa, roof terraces, and indoor and outdoor lounge spaces.