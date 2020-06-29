All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM

Huntington Vista

21551 Brookhurst St · (305) 240-6711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1/2 Off Deposit if move in by 8/21/20. On approved credit only. Offer expires on 7/16/20.
Location

21551 Brookhurst St, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0068 · Avail. Sep 18

$2,053

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0143 · Avail. Jul 27

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Unit 0081 · Avail. Aug 29

$2,335

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 0002 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0176 · Avail. Aug 28

$3,116

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Unit 0157 · Avail. Sep 11

$3,124

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Unit 0168 · Avail. Sep 13

$3,338

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Huntington Vista.

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
Huntington Vista offers convenient amenities and apartments in Huntington Beach, the city that truly defines Southern California Living. Huntington Beach dominates the California beach scene with 10 miles of uninterrupted beaches. Huntington Vista apartment homes feature vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, modern appliances, brushed nickel accents, large closets, and updated cabinetry. Residents can enjoy our swimming pools and spa year-round as well as take advantage of our 24-hour fitness center complete with cardio and weight training equipment. Our Huntington Beach apartments provide a desirable location and the amenities you are looking for in Orange County. Visit today for a personalized tour of your new home at Huntington Vista. We are excited to be able to provide several flexible touring options, including self-guided and virtual tours. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or tour virtually with one of our leasing associates!

Nitty Gritty

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $99 per pet
limit: 3 pets maximum
Dogs
deposit: $75/month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Cats
deposit: $50 per cat
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $45/month. Covered lot, assigned: $30/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Huntington Vista have any available units?
Huntington Vista has 11 units available starting at $2,053 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Huntington Vista have?
Some of Huntington Vista's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Huntington Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Huntington Vista is offering the following rent specials: 1/2 Off Deposit if move in by 8/21/20. On approved credit only. Offer expires on 7/16/20.
Is Huntington Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Huntington Vista is pet friendly.
Does Huntington Vista offer parking?
Yes, Huntington Vista offers parking.
Does Huntington Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, Huntington Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Huntington Vista have a pool?
Yes, Huntington Vista has a pool.
Does Huntington Vista have accessible units?
No, Huntington Vista does not have accessible units.
Does Huntington Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, Huntington Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Huntington Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, Huntington Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
