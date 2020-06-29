Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr gym pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

Huntington Vista offers convenient amenities and apartments in Huntington Beach, the city that truly defines Southern California Living. Huntington Beach dominates the California beach scene with 10 miles of uninterrupted beaches. Huntington Vista apartment homes feature vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, modern appliances, brushed nickel accents, large closets, and updated cabinetry. Residents can enjoy our swimming pools and spa year-round as well as take advantage of our 24-hour fitness center complete with cardio and weight training equipment. Our Huntington Beach apartments provide a desirable location and the amenities you are looking for in Orange County. Visit today for a personalized tour of your new home at Huntington Vista. We are excited to be able to provide several flexible touring options, including self-guided and virtual tours. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or tour virtually with one of our leasing associates!