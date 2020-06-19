19041 Foxwood Lane

Amenities

Absolutely beautiful single story home in St. Augustine II! This home shows beautifully! Gorgeous wood floors, crown moulding, plantation shutters, spacious kitchen with slab granite & walk-in pantry, spacious master suite with separate tub and oversized shower; huge walk-in closet too! Designer two-toned paint and neutral décor thru-out, ceiling fan, inside laundry room, wonderful quiet interior corner location, upgraded hardscape & landscaped yards. Optional 3rd bedroom is den without closet