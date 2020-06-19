All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 19041 Foxwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
19041 Foxwood Lane
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

19041 Foxwood Lane

19041 Foxwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19041 Foxwood Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Seacliff

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Absolutely beautiful single story home in St. Augustine II! This home shows beautifully! Gorgeous wood floors, crown moulding, plantation shutters, spacious kitchen with slab granite & walk-in pantry, spacious master suite with separate tub and oversized shower; huge walk-in closet too! Designer two-toned paint and neutral décor thru-out, ceiling fan, inside laundry room, wonderful quiet interior corner location, upgraded hardscape & landscaped yards. Optional 3rd bedroom is den without closet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19041 Foxwood Lane have any available units?
19041 Foxwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19041 Foxwood Lane have?
Some of 19041 Foxwood Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19041 Foxwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19041 Foxwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19041 Foxwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19041 Foxwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19041 Foxwood Lane offer parking?
No, 19041 Foxwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 19041 Foxwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19041 Foxwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19041 Foxwood Lane have a pool?
No, 19041 Foxwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19041 Foxwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 19041 Foxwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19041 Foxwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19041 Foxwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19041 Foxwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19041 Foxwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles