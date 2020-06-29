Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 2122 corte condesa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
2122 corte condesa
Last updated August 4 2019 at 3:01 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2122 corte condesa
2122 Corte Condesa
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2122 Corte Condesa, Chula Vista, CA 91914
San Miguel Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2122 corte condesa have any available units?
2122 corte condesa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2122 corte condesa have?
Some of 2122 corte condesa's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2122 corte condesa currently offering any rent specials?
2122 corte condesa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 corte condesa pet-friendly?
No, 2122 corte condesa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 2122 corte condesa offer parking?
Yes, 2122 corte condesa offers parking.
Does 2122 corte condesa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2122 corte condesa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 corte condesa have a pool?
Yes, 2122 corte condesa has a pool.
Does 2122 corte condesa have accessible units?
No, 2122 corte condesa does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 corte condesa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2122 corte condesa has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Villa Parq Apartment Homes
56 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes
1301 Medical Center Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Similar Pages
Chula Vista 1 Bedroom Apartments
Chula Vista 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chula Vista Apartments with Parking
Chula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Oceanside, CA
Escondido, CA
Vista, CA
Carlsbad, CA
San Marcos, CA
El Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
Encinitas, CA
National City, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Otay Ranch
Otay Ranch Village
Central Chula Vista
Harborside
Castle Park
Sunbowl
Rancho Del Rey
Hilltop
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
Palomar College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College