Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance media room cats allowed doorman

Elan Casa Mar Apartment Homes for rent in Chula Vista, CA is a beautiful Spanish villa styled community. While residing with us, you can enjoy an award-winning nature center, kayak or row in the bay, or rent a boat at the marina. The community boasts a fabulous selection of shopping centers, plazas, malls, and markets, from the Chula Vista Center to the historic Third Avenue. You are within reach of great year-round weather, miles of trails, coastline, and mountains. The community is perfect for those who desire a quality life and a sense of a tropical oasis.The community has newly renovated units with distinguished mirror closet doors, spacious walk-in closets, satin nickel ceiling fans, breakfast bars, fully equipped kitchens with modern appliances, and extensive private balconies and patios. The community also offers an on-site laundry facility, covered assigned parking, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Casa Mar welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.You'll feel right at home at Elan Casa Mar. We are conveniently located near Interstate 5 and 805 and Highway 54. We are minutes away from 32nd Street Naval Base, Downtown San Diego, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Gaslamp Quarter, Seaport Village, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo. Enjoy major retail shopping and dining at the Westfield Plaza Bonita, experience the excitement and energy of a concert at the Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre, cool off at Knott's Soak City, or rub elbows with Team USA's best at the Olympic Training Center. Come get into the spirit of hospitality at Elan Casa Mar!