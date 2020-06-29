All apartments in Chula Vista
Elan Casa Mar
Elan Casa Mar

575 D Street · (619) 431-3921
Location

575 D Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910
North Chula Vista

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elan Casa Mar.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
media room
cats allowed
doorman
Elan Casa Mar Apartment Homes for rent in Chula Vista, CA is a beautiful Spanish villa styled community. While residing with us, you can enjoy an award-winning nature center, kayak or row in the bay, or rent a boat at the marina. The community boasts a fabulous selection of shopping centers, plazas, malls, and markets, from the Chula Vista Center to the historic Third Avenue. You are within reach of great year-round weather, miles of trails, coastline, and mountains. The community is perfect for those who desire a quality life and a sense of a tropical oasis.The community has newly renovated units with distinguished mirror closet doors, spacious walk-in closets, satin nickel ceiling fans, breakfast bars, fully equipped kitchens with modern appliances, and extensive private balconies and patios. The community also offers an on-site laundry facility, covered assigned parking, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Casa Mar welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.You'll feel right at home at Elan Casa Mar. We are conveniently located near Interstate 5 and 805 and Highway 54. We are minutes away from 32nd Street Naval Base, Downtown San Diego, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Gaslamp Quarter, Seaport Village, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo. Enjoy major retail shopping and dining at the Westfield Plaza Bonita, experience the excitement and energy of a concert at the Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre, cool off at Knott's Soak City, or rub elbows with Team USA's best at the Olympic Training Center. Come get into the spirit of hospitality at Elan Casa Mar!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500, $1000 - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Maximum of (2) two pets per apartment. We accept cats and dogs up to (50) fifty pounds - Weight limit on pets determined by breed/weight at full maturity. Prior to move in a vet statement and photo are required stating the name, weight, breed, age and verifying vaccines are up to date. Pet Fees: Cats - $300/deposit per cat and $35/month per cat. Dogs - $500/deposit per dog and $50/month per dog. Restricted Breeds: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St. Bernard's, Great Danes, Akitas, Mastiffs, Terriers (Staffordshire), American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds.
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Assigned Carports: 1 included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elan Casa Mar have any available units?
Elan Casa Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does Elan Casa Mar have?
Some of Elan Casa Mar's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elan Casa Mar currently offering any rent specials?
Elan Casa Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elan Casa Mar pet-friendly?
Yes, Elan Casa Mar is pet friendly.
Does Elan Casa Mar offer parking?
Yes, Elan Casa Mar offers parking.
Does Elan Casa Mar have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elan Casa Mar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elan Casa Mar have a pool?
No, Elan Casa Mar does not have a pool.
Does Elan Casa Mar have accessible units?
No, Elan Casa Mar does not have accessible units.
Does Elan Casa Mar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elan Casa Mar has units with dishwashers.
