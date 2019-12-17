All apartments in Beverly Hills
9594 West OLYMPIC Boulevard

9594 West Olympic Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9594 West Olympic Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Upper unit. Bright large, updated unit. Laundry inside unit. Comes with covered parking space. Located next to Roxbury park, and walkable to South Beverly Drive. To access unit must take stairs, 2nd floor unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9594 West OLYMPIC Boulevard have any available units?
9594 West OLYMPIC Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 9594 West OLYMPIC Boulevard have?
Some of 9594 West OLYMPIC Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9594 West OLYMPIC Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9594 West OLYMPIC Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9594 West OLYMPIC Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 9594 West OLYMPIC Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 9594 West OLYMPIC Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 9594 West OLYMPIC Boulevard offers parking.
Does 9594 West OLYMPIC Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9594 West OLYMPIC Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9594 West OLYMPIC Boulevard have a pool?
No, 9594 West OLYMPIC Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 9594 West OLYMPIC Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9594 West OLYMPIC Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9594 West OLYMPIC Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9594 West OLYMPIC Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 9594 West OLYMPIC Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 9594 West OLYMPIC Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
