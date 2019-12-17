9594 West Olympic Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Beverly Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Upper unit. Bright large, updated unit. Laundry inside unit. Comes with covered parking space. Located next to Roxbury park, and walkable to South Beverly Drive. To access unit must take stairs, 2nd floor unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
