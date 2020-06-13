Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:49 AM

404 Apartments for rent in Beverly Hills, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >
1 of 11

1 of 11

Last updated June 9 at 07:02pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
Empire at Burton Way
9265 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$5,800
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath - IMAGINE a floor plan that combines style and sophistication with functionality, redefining spacious. IMAGINE amenities with both convenience and indulgence in mind.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
9908 Robbins Dr
9908 Robbins Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1800 sqft
This 1800 square foot FURNISHED Townhouse home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms. It is located at 9908 Robbins Dr Beverly Hills, California. Beautiful, spacious and completely renovated 3 bed, 2.0 bath apartment.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
225 S. Hamilton Dr. #108
225 South Hamilton Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,200
2250 sqft
Gorgeous Modern Townhome In Fantastic Beverly Hills Location! - Located in the much sought after, Villa Hamilton Park, this gorgeous rear townhome unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and almost 2,300 Square Feet.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
423 S Rexford Drive
423 South Rexford Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1097 sqft
This condo is completely remodeled in City of Beverly Hills. Consisting of two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, living room, dining area, breakfast bar as well as IN-UNIT LAUNDRY and an oversize balcony (approx.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
1293 Monte Cielo Drive
1293 Monte Cielo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$38,999
6875 sqft
This magnificent newly constructed custom estate with the finest amenities and craftsmanship. Advanced technology includes Solar Panels, Alarm System and Smart Home Controls.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
226 S Rexford Drive
226 South Rexford Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1450 sqft
Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, just blocks from the Golden Triangle, upscale shopping & trendy restaurants. Newly renovated units are spacious and naturally lit by classic mid-century tall pane windows.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
261 S Reeves Drive
261 Reeves Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2265 sqft
Located in the prestigious city of Beverly Hills, a splendid 2,265 square foot, three bedroom, and two-and-one-half bath condominium awaits.

1 of 6

Last updated February 20 at 07:40pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
1134 Miradero Road
1134 Miradero Road, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1920 sqft
Incredible views from every room! Flagstone wrap around deck and patio. Tile and wood floors. Large living room for entertaining with beam ceilings and toasty fireplace.Very private and serene yet close to town.

1 of 14

Last updated January 25 at 11:09pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
272 South SWALL Drive
272 South Swall Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1835 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Beverly Hills. Fully updated but retaining all the original charm of this bright and airy 1926 home.

1 of 23

Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
1054 SHADOW HILL Way
1054 Shadow Hill Way, Beverly Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$27,500
3610 sqft
This private and gated single-story estate sits on one of the most desirable streets in Beverly Hills, near the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel.
Results within 1 mile of Beverly Hills
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mid-City West
19 Units Available
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,499
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,395
1277 sqft
Enjoy modern living with hardwood floors, garden-style tubs and luxurious stand-up showers, all within walking distance of downtown Roswell. Amenities include a clubroom, fitness center, loft with gaming station and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Hollywood
9 Units Available
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St., West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$1,602
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,653
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Westside
3 Units Available
Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,252
1156 sqft
Close to 20th Century Fox Studios and offering spectacular views of Century City and the Hollywood Hills. Community facilities include a courtyard, a carport and on-site laundry. Apartments have modern kitchen and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westside
28 Units Available
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$10,200
1824 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
2465 sqft
Custom-designed luxury residences feature floor to ceiling windows, great views, open living spaces and stainless steel appliances. Community features lounge and coffee bar, fitness center and indoor lap pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
South Robertson
34 Units Available
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
1264 sqft
Close to Beverly Hills and the I-405. Luxury apartments with a fireplace and a modern kitchen. Newly furnished and includes private laundry facilities. Community has a pool, a sauna and a gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mid-City West
17 Units Available
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,800
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,449
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1172 sqft
Homes with gourmet kitchens, huge walk-in closets, high ceilings, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an infinity pool, fitness center, and bike storage, among other amenities. Fifteen minutes from downtown Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Hollywood
11 Units Available
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,895
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,370
1549 sqft
The Apartment Residences at AKA offers brand new, unfurnished one- and two-bedroom apartment residences and penthouses, with condominium-quality finishes, spacious floor plans, and spectacular lifestyle amenities including an outdoor pool deck,
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
South Robertson
1 Unit Available
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,549
Located in Pico-Robertson/Beverlywood offers real wood floors, NEW carpet in the bedrooms, NEW paint throughout, NEW light fixtures throughout, Stainless Steel appliances, Washer & Dryer in unit, NEW blinds throughout, Granite countertops, Large
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Via at Sunset Plaza is ideally located 1 block off of the iconic Sunset Strip in West Hollywood- one of Los Angeles’ most coveted and livable neighborhoods.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
PICO
1 Unit Available
6170 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard
6170 1/2 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
900 sqft
***ONE MONTH FREE*** BEAUTIFULLY maintained downstairs 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in Carthay with garage parking, private patio, A/C, stove and fridge, hardwood floors, tiled kitchen and bathroom, formal dining room, TONS of closets, TONS of natural

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
South Robertson
1 Unit Available
9039 Alcott Street
9039 Alcott Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
600 sqft
Sizeable REMODELED upstairs1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in Pico/Robertson! This gorgeous unit comes with NEW stainless steel stove, fridge, and dishwasher, Wood-Look Floors, AND A/C in the living room! Not to mention 1 dedicated parking space, a

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
1 Unit Available
2106 Sunset Crest Drive
2106 Sunset Crest Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1637 sqft
Looking for a stunning Mid-Century Modern home with spectacular canyon & mountain views as far as the eye can see? Ready to escape the hustle and bustle and join the beauty and relaxation of the renowned Hollywood Hills? Then we have a solution for

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Westside
1 Unit Available
1 W Century Drive
1 W Century Dr, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
2500 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit at The Century, a 42-story masterpiece designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, on nearly four private acres of lush gardens with outdoor dining areas, fountains, walking paths, 75 ft. lap pool, with cabanas.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8538 West Knoll Drive
8538 West Knoll Drive, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,900
1300 sqft
8538 West Knoll Drive Available 07/01/20 Luxury Remodeled Home with City Views in the Heart of West Hollywood - Luxurious remodeled 2bed, 2bath home on prime W. Knoll Drive, just steps from Santa Monica Blvd.
City Guide for Beverly Hills, CA

"Beverly Hills: That's where I want to be! Living in Beverly Hills... Beverly Hills - Rolling like a celebrity!" (-Weezer, "Beverly Hills")

Well-known as the home to the posh 90210 zip code, there are no hillbillies as far as the eye can see on this playground for the rich and famous. Home to some of the biggest celebrities, Beverly Hills is usually synonymous with Hollywood and offers some of the best (read: expensive) shopping, dining, and hospitality in the world. Situated near West Hollywood in Los Angeles County, it's part of the “Golden Triangle” along with neighboring areas Holmby Hills and Bel-Air, with Rodeo Drive at its center. 34,358 people enjoy its warm Mediterranean climate, with temps for the summer reaching into the 80s and dropping to the 60s in the winter time (I know, brrr, right?). To live among the crème de la crème, you can be expected to dole out a pretty penny – living the posh life here costs about 72 percent above the U.S. average. Not a Hollywood exec, actor, or trust fund baby? You can still make it work. Read on.

Having trouble with Craigslist Beverly Hills? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Beverly Hills, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Beverly Hills renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

