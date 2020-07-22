257 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Beverly Hills, CA
1 of 7
1 of 27
1 of 17
1 of 6
1 of 15
1 of 41
1 of 38
1 of 35
1 of 21
1 of 18
1 of 41
1 of 41
1 of 9
1 of 9
1 of 7
1 of 34
1 of 27
1 of 28
1 of 8
1 of 5
1 of 7
1 of 9
1 of 27
1 of 10
"Beverly Hills: That's where I want to be! Living in Beverly Hills... Beverly Hills - Rolling like a celebrity!" (-Weezer, "Beverly Hills")
Well-known as the home to the posh 90210 zip code, there are no hillbillies as far as the eye can see on this playground for the rich and famous. Home to some of the biggest celebrities, Beverly Hills is usually synonymous with Hollywood and offers some of the best (read: expensive) shopping, dining, and hospitality in the world. Situated near West Hollywood in Los Angeles County, it's part of the “Golden Triangle” along with neighboring areas Holmby Hills and Bel-Air, with Rodeo Drive at its center. 34,358 people enjoy its warm Mediterranean climate, with temps for the summer reaching into the 80s and dropping to the 60s in the winter time (I know, brrr, right?). To live among the crème de la crème, you can be expected to dole out a pretty penny – living the posh life here costs about 72 percent above the U.S. average. Not a Hollywood exec, actor, or trust fund baby? You can still make it work. Read on.
Having trouble with Craigslist Beverly Hills? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,800 in Beverly Hills is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.
You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,800 in Beverly Hills in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.
Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,800 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.