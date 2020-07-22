Apartment List
257 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Beverly Hills, CA

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,800 in Beverly Hills is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advan... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
151 South Peck Drive Unit A
151 Peck Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
Studio
$1,800
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bathroom studio home property rental located in a Walker’s Paradise rated neighborhood of Beverly Hills, CA.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
229 South Tower Drive
229 Tower Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
Studio
$1,795
400 sqft
Amazing studio in La Cienega Park. Amenities included: central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and laundry in building. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, air conditioning, trash and water. Cable ready. Is pet friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Beverly Hills

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
PICO
6111 1/4 Alcott St
6111 1/4 Alcott St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
440 sqft
Available 08/02/20 Beverly Hills Adj Bright Remodeled Upper SINGLE!!! - Property Id: 98723 Beverly Hill Adj Designer Bright Upper REMODELED SINGLE in 2-unit building, 4 total on property.The whole property has undergone a remodel.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Robertson
8863 Alcott St 10
8863 Alcott Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 10 Available 08/01/20 One BR , spacious, bright, Beverly hills adjacent - Property Id: 319994 Call or text Hamid at 323-839-8068 Beverly Hills adjacent, Gated, 2 story building, 1 block from Pico and Robertson Blvds, great residential

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
PICO
1448 Stearns Drive
1448 Stearns Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,550
515 sqft
Amazing studio in Los Angeles. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, refrigerator , and brand new stove. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 4th 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Beverly Hills
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
31 Units Available
Magnolia Park
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,775
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1006 sqft
Individuality, privacy and superior amenities are all features of the award-winning design of Parc Pointe Apartments.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Toluca Lake
Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,600
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1350 sqft
Valley Apartments are conveniently located in the southwest corner of Burbank, which is adjacent to the Township of Toluca Lake. Several large floor plans are offered in this 3 story building with elevator access to all floors.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
26 Units Available
Hollywood
sunset vine
1555 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,765
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1303 sqft
Smoke-free community located on Sunset Boulevard, featuring a 24-hour lobby, sun deck, fully equipped business center, and dry sauna. Homes feature oversized windows, central air-conditioning, and garden tubs. Minutes away from downtown LA.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 09:43 PM
$
15 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,699
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,897
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,551
818 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with relaxing amenities, including hot tub and sauna. Units feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Enjoy proximity to the Hollywood Freeway and Runyon Canyon Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
6 Units Available
Olympic Park
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,661
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,943
585 sqft
We are currently offering live-video, self-guided and socially distanced in person tours.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
92 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,565
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1000 sqft
Dual always-open fitness centers, 24-hour maintenance, on-site dry cleaning and e-payments make this pet-friendly community a convenient option. Furnished units available. Located next to Universal Center and the Los Angeles River.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
46 Units Available
Studio City
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,536
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,178
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,673
985 sqft
Ideal location right off the 101 and close to Universal City. Recently renovated with modern comforts: air conditioning, in-unit washer and dryer, and private balconies. Community amenities include a pool, gym, and more.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Westside
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,655
353 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,337
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,097
956 sqft
We are currently offering live-video, self-guided and socially distanced in person tours.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
North Hollywood
Oxnard Plaza Apartments
11313 Oxnard St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
510 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in North Hollywood, CA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Barton Apartments
5390 Barton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
750 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Hollywood, CA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of thoughtful interior design and amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
McNeil
Oaks
330 N Screenland Dr, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,725
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
963 sqft
The Oaks is located on a quiet tree-lined street in heart of Burbank. Individuality, privacy and superior amenities are features of the award-winning design of The Oaks apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
100 Units Available
Westwood
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,495
165 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,434
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxury community that's near the area's best amenities. The community features concierge service, a fitness center and a rooftop lounge with a fireplace. Furnished apartments available. Apartments offer high ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 21 at 01:16 AM
8 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,705
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Savoy West Apartments, the greatest apartment home community in Los Angeles, California. Our convenient location offers you the best of California living.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
44 Units Available
Palms
Westside Terrace
3636 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,599
357 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,199
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
960 sqft
Community features three tennis courts, resort-style pool, fitness center and billiards tables. Recently renovated apartments with multiple floor plans, granite countertops and shaker-style wood cabinets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
9 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Kingsley Drive
737 S Kingsley Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
990 sqft
At Kingsley Drive Apartments, we've taken care of all of your needs. Our pleasant and inviting apartment homes were designed with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
11 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
The Joshua
1353 N Martel Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1008 sqft
Incredible views from a modern, updated community. The apartments feature shaker-style cabinetry, granite countertops and modern fixtures. On site, enjoy a rooftop pool and spa, dry sauna and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
12 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
Franklin Regency
7200 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,799
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,299
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
1041 sqft
Just a short walk to Grumman's Chinese Theatre and area amenities. Featuring stunning amenities such as a rooftop spa and pool, skyline views and controlled access. Apartments feature granite countertop and stylish cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
13 Units Available
Hollywood
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,699
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
926 sqft
Discover luxury apartments in Los Angeles Hollywood on Sunset Boulevard. A brand new urban living community with lavish amenities and a modern European flair.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
17 Units Available
Hollywood
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,800
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,900
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,713
1062 sqft
Conveniently located near dining, shopping and entertainment. Luxury units with open plan living areas feature stainless steel and slate finish appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Pool, multiple courtyards, screening room, yoga and spin classes.
City Guide for Beverly Hills, CA

"Beverly Hills: That's where I want to be! Living in Beverly Hills... Beverly Hills - Rolling like a celebrity!" (-Weezer, "Beverly Hills")

Well-known as the home to the posh 90210 zip code, there are no hillbillies as far as the eye can see on this playground for the rich and famous. Home to some of the biggest celebrities, Beverly Hills is usually synonymous with Hollywood and offers some of the best (read: expensive) shopping, dining, and hospitality in the world. Situated near West Hollywood in Los Angeles County, it's part of the “Golden Triangle” along with neighboring areas Holmby Hills and Bel-Air, with Rodeo Drive at its center. 34,358 people enjoy its warm Mediterranean climate, with temps for the summer reaching into the 80s and dropping to the 60s in the winter time (I know, brrr, right?). To live among the crème de la crème, you can be expected to dole out a pretty penny – living the posh life here costs about 72 percent above the U.S. average. Not a Hollywood exec, actor, or trust fund baby? You can still make it work. Read on.

Having trouble with Craigslist Beverly Hills? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $1,800 in Beverly Hills, CA

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,800 in Beverly Hills is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,800 in Beverly Hills in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,800 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

