365 Apartments for rent in Beverly Hills, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Beverly Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 9 at 07:02pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
Empire at Burton Way
9265 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$5,800
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath - IMAGINE a floor plan that combines style and sophistication with functionality, redefining spacious. IMAGINE amenities with both convenience and indulgence in mind.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
402 N Palm Dr, Beverly
402 North Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,150
700 sqft
Minimum lease term of thirty (31) days. This beautiful place is 5 min WALKING from : The cities best boutiques, Beverly Hills hottest restaurants, golf and tennis clubs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
320 N Crescent Dr
320 North Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,850
1480 sqft
Minimum lease term of thirty (31) days This location is the best location in Beverly Hills while you can just walk to all the restaurants and shopping centers.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
9933 Robbins Drive
9933 Robbins Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1000 sqft
THIS UNIT IS IN THE HEART OF BEVERLY HILLS ON A VERY DESIRABLE BLOCK! 2nd floor unit with 1 parking spot in the carport.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
9908 Robbins Dr
9908 Robbins Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1800 sqft
This 1800 square foot FURNISHED Townhouse home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms. It is located at 9908 Robbins Dr Beverly Hills, California. Beautiful, spacious and completely renovated 3 bed, 2.0 bath apartment.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
216 So Hamilton A
216 S Hamilton Dr, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
Charming private 1 bed BEVERLY HILLS cottage - Property Id: 81076 Located in prime Beverly Hills location. This one bedroom has it all. Central air conditioning. Hardwood floors. Newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen, washer and dryer.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
405 South Crescent Dr.
405 South Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
Available 07/05/20 Prime Beverly Hills Location - Apartment - Property Id: 62967 Apartment in PRIME BEVERLY HILLS LOCATION - Beautifully maintained 6 -unit building.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
9955 Robbins Dr
9955 Robbins Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
Elegant 1 bedroom apartment in Beverly Hills.. - Property Id: 287860 This is an elegant 1 bedroom apartment in Beverly Hills. The building was built in the 1930's and is replete with architectural features true to that era.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
203 N Almont Dr
203 North Almont Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
Charming apartment at the heart of Beverly Hills - Property Id: 89077 This is a charming 1 bedroom apartment that has just been recently renovated. It's strategic location brings Beverly Hills and its amenities closer to you.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
133 S Peck Dr
133 Peck Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,895
Charming 1 bedroom apartment in Beverly Hills !!! - Property Id: 172344 This is a hip one (1) bedroom apartment that isn't lacking in beauty and excitement.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
264 S Reeves Drive, Apt. 204
264 Reeves Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
850 sqft
This one bedroom one bathroom apartment features hardwood floors throughout, recently remodeled bathroom with a separate shower and bathtub, air conditioning, and stacked washer and dryer inside the unit. Also comes with one carport space.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
436 S Oakhurst Dr
436 South Oakhurst Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Beverly Hills. Amenities included: Updated unit, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and led recessed lighting. Water & Trash included.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
9557 Olympic
9557 W Olympic Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1416 sqft
French Normandy townhouse located in the heart of Beverly Hills! This lovely 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has been impeccably restored and updated to maintain its classic charm and character.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
226 S Rexford Drive
226 South Rexford Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1450 sqft
Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, just blocks from the Golden Triangle, upscale shopping & trendy restaurants. Newly renovated units are spacious and naturally lit by classic mid-century tall pane windows.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
154 N Arnaz Drive
154 North Arnaz Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1941 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Welcome to 154 N Arnaz Dr – a fabulous 1934 Spanish duplex on one of the best tree-lined streets in Beverly Hills, with it’s own neighborhood park opposite. This ground floor, remodeled home is very quiet and private.

1 of 6

Last updated February 20 at 07:40pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
1134 Miradero Road
1134 Miradero Road, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1920 sqft
Incredible views from every room! Flagstone wrap around deck and patio. Tile and wood floors. Large living room for entertaining with beam ceilings and toasty fireplace.Very private and serene yet close to town.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Mid-City West
24 Units Available
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,638
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,930
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$11,728
1695 sqft
A pet-friendly community with such amenities as a sky deck, rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Homes feature walk-in closets, custom cabinetry and picturesque views of Hollywood Hills. Close to Fairfax Avenue and 3rd Street.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Westside
2 Units Available
Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,262
1156 sqft
Close to 20th Century Fox Studios and offering spectacular views of Century City and the Hollywood Hills. Community facilities include a courtyard, a carport and on-site laundry. Apartments have modern kitchen and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Mid-City West
19 Units Available
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,499
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,395
1277 sqft
Enjoy modern living with hardwood floors, garden-style tubs and luxurious stand-up showers, all within walking distance of downtown Roswell. Amenities include a clubroom, fitness center, loft with gaming station and more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Westside
28 Units Available
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$10,200
1824 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
2465 sqft
Custom-designed luxury residences feature floor to ceiling windows, great views, open living spaces and stainless steel appliances. Community features lounge and coffee bar, fitness center and indoor lap pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
South Robertson
34 Units Available
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
1264 sqft
Close to Beverly Hills and the I-405. Luxury apartments with a fireplace and a modern kitchen. Newly furnished and includes private laundry facilities. Community has a pool, a sauna and a gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Mid-City West
19 Units Available
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,800
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,350
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1172 sqft
Homes with gourmet kitchens, huge walk-in closets, high ceilings, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an infinity pool, fitness center, and bike storage, among other amenities. Fifteen minutes from downtown Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
West Hollywood
11 Units Available
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,895
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,370
1549 sqft
The Apartment Residences at AKA offers brand new, unfurnished one- and two-bedroom apartment residences and penthouses, with condominium-quality finishes, spacious floor plans, and spectacular lifestyle amenities including an outdoor pool deck,
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
South Robertson
1 Unit Available
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,549
Located in Pico-Robertson/Beverlywood offers real wood floors, NEW carpet in the bedrooms, NEW paint throughout, NEW light fixtures throughout, Stainless Steel appliances, Washer & Dryer in unit, NEW blinds throughout, Granite countertops, Large
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Beverly Hills, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Beverly Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

