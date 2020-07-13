/
apartments with pool
269 Apartments for rent in Beverly Hills, CA with pool
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
1491 Carla Ridge
1491 Carla Ridge, Beverly Hills, CA
8 Bedrooms
$29,990
8150 sqft
Available 08/01/20 1491 Carla Ridge - Property Id: 102412 Beautiful stunning view of Los Angeles Contemporary Mediterranean estate in Trousdale with stunning views.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
517 N Elm Drive
517 North Elm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
7 Bedrooms
$18,000
5158 sqft
For Showings, offers, questions- Contact property manager Milan 310.951.5478 txt before call Milan@charles-company.com
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
9291 Burton Way
9291 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$19,000
1200 sqft
Welcome to Viceroy L’Ermitage, a contemporary residences in the heart of Beverly Hills. Stunning One Bedroom with natural light and glamorous touches, 1,200 sq. ft.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
1293 Monte Cielo Drive
1293 Monte Cielo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$38,999
6875 sqft
This magnificent newly constructed custom estate with the finest amenities and craftsmanship. Advanced technology includes Solar Panels, Alarm System and Smart Home Controls.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
720 N Crescent Drive
720 North Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
6 Bedrooms
$55,000
8055 sqft
Welcome to this beautifully updated and furnished estate in the Beverly Hills Flats. The home shines with an open floor plan that is sure to impress guests and loved ones alike.
Last updated February 20 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
1134 Miradero Road
1134 Miradero Road, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1920 sqft
Incredible views from every room! Flagstone wrap around deck and patio. Tile and wood floors. Large living room for entertaining with beam ceilings and toasty fireplace.Very private and serene yet close to town.
Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
1054 SHADOW HILL Way
1054 Shadow Hill Way, Beverly Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$27,500
3610 sqft
This private and gated single-story estate sits on one of the most desirable streets in Beverly Hills, near the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel.
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
345 S Doheny Dr
345 South Doheny Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
850 sqft
This is a home located in a fantastic part of Beverly Hills, very walkable to many shops, restaurants and coffee shops are less than a block away. Near prestigious Beverly Hills schools, acceptance for admission for children because of address.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
Mid-City West
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,725
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,250
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1172 sqft
Homes with gourmet kitchens, huge walk-in closets, high ceilings, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an infinity pool, fitness center, and bike storage, among other amenities. Fifteen minutes from downtown Los Angeles.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
27 Units Available
South Robertson
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,890
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1264 sqft
Close to Beverly Hills and the I-405. Luxury apartments with a fireplace and a modern kitchen. Newly furnished and includes private laundry facilities. Community has a pool, a sauna and a gym.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
19 Units Available
Mid-City West
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,166
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,790
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,098
1695 sqft
A pet-friendly community with such amenities as a sky deck, rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Homes feature walk-in closets, custom cabinetry and picturesque views of Hollywood Hills. Close to Fairfax Avenue and 3rd Street.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
7 Units Available
West Hollywood
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St., West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,116
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,832
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,474
1100 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
West Hollywood
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,995
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,970
1549 sqft
The Apartment Residences at AKA offers brand new, unfurnished one- and two-bedroom apartment residences and penthouses, with condominium-quality finishes, spacious floor plans, and spectacular lifestyle amenities including an outdoor pool deck,
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,558
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Via at Sunset Plaza is ideally located one block off of the iconic Sunset Strip in West Hollywood- one of Los Angeles’ most coveted and livable neighborhoods.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
Westside
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$10,200
1824 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
2731 sqft
Custom-designed luxury residences feature floor to ceiling windows, great views, open living spaces and stainless steel appliances. Community features lounge and coffee bar, fitness center and indoor lap pool.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
West Hollywood
1140 Alta Loma Rd Apt 302
1140 Alta Loma Road, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
Rare penthouse unit available for lease in the heart of West Hollywood. The open floor plan features a spacious bright living space with a private balcony. With the most amazing view of the hills and sweeping city views from downtown to Century City.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Robertson
1912 Roxbury Drive
1912 South Roxbury Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
Beverlywood / Los Angeles - 3-bedroom 2-bath single-family home located in the neighborhood of Beverlywood in the city of Los Angeles. Guest room in backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
1100 Alta Loma Rd #1002
1100 Alta Loma Road, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1820 sqft
Stylish and Chic Condo for Rent in Prestigious Empire West - Dramatic double-door entry leads into open floor plan with high-gloss, porcelain tile floors throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
8903 Harratt St 8911
8903 Harratt Street, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$1,995
1 Bedroom
Ask
8903 Harratt St - Property Id: 285483 Welcome to 8903 Harratt St! Conveniently located 1 block away from the famous Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, and minutes away from some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Robertson
1515 S Beverly Dr
1515 South Beverly Drive, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bed, 1 Bath - Property Id: 24424 Bright quiet 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condominium with treetop view from living room and balcony . Remodel kitchen with new hard flooring . This condo is in private location.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mid-City West
141 S Clark Dr. #230
141 South Clark Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,395
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful West Hollywood Studio - Gorgeous Rob Clark Studio with dark hardwood floors, large walk in closet, nice size kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer and Caesar Stone Counters.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Robertson
1420 Peerless Place Unit 319
1420 Peerless Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,531
1227 sqft
Beautiful and Fully Remodeled 2 bedroom - Live at HillCreste Apartments in Century City, California 90035 to enjoy luxury amenities and a premium location near Beverly Hills.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
818 N Doheny Drive
818 North Doheny Drive, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1526 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning condo located in the exclusive, full service Doheny Plaza. This 2 bedrooms entertainers dream is offered fully furnished and has been updated from top to bottom.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Mid-City West
8500 Burton Way
8500 Burton Way, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
1162 sqft
Situated at the intersection of La Cienega and Burton Way at the gateway to Beverly Hills., 8500 is Caruso Affiliated’s newest luxury apartment project.
