Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

315 Apartments for rent in Beverly Hills, CA with garage

Beverly Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
439 S Maple Dr
439 South Maple Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1900 sqft
Beautiful town house located in Beverly Hills - Property Id: 216328 This beautiful duplex is located in the heart of Beverly Hills with easy access to Olympic. It has 3 spacious bedrooms and two full baths.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
9908 Robbins Dr
9908 Robbins Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1800 sqft
This 1800 square foot FURNISHED Townhouse home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms. It is located at 9908 Robbins Dr Beverly Hills, California. Beautiful, spacious and completely renovated 3 bed, 2.0 bath apartment.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
320 N Crescent Dr
320 North Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,850
1480 sqft
Minimum lease term of thirty (31) days This location is the best location in Beverly Hills while you can just walk to all the restaurants and shopping centers.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
423 S Rexford Drive
423 South Rexford Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1097 sqft
This condo is completely remodeled in City of Beverly Hills. Consisting of two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, living room, dining area, breakfast bar as well as IN-UNIT LAUNDRY and an oversize balcony (approx.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
9332 W Olympic
9332 West Olympic Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9332 W Olympic in Beverly Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
9557 Olympic
9557 W Olympic Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1416 sqft
French Normandy townhouse located in the heart of Beverly Hills! This lovely 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has been impeccably restored and updated to maintain its classic charm and character.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
9544 W OLYMPIC
9544 West Olympic Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9544 W OLYMPIC in Beverly Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
159 Rodeo
159 South Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
2050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 159 Rodeo in Beverly Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated January 25 at 11:09pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
272 South SWALL Drive
272 South Swall Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1835 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Beverly Hills. Fully updated but retaining all the original charm of this bright and airy 1926 home.
Results within 1 mile of Beverly Hills
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mid-City West
19 Units Available
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,499
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,395
1277 sqft
Enjoy modern living with hardwood floors, garden-style tubs and luxurious stand-up showers, all within walking distance of downtown Roswell. Amenities include a clubroom, fitness center, loft with gaming station and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Westside
2 Units Available
Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,242
1156 sqft
Close to 20th Century Fox Studios and offering spectacular views of Century City and the Hollywood Hills. Community facilities include a courtyard, a carport and on-site laundry. Apartments have modern kitchen and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westside
28 Units Available
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$10,200
1824 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
2465 sqft
Custom-designed luxury residences feature floor to ceiling windows, great views, open living spaces and stainless steel appliances. Community features lounge and coffee bar, fitness center and indoor lap pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
South Robertson
34 Units Available
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
1264 sqft
Close to Beverly Hills and the I-405. Luxury apartments with a fireplace and a modern kitchen. Newly furnished and includes private laundry facilities. Community has a pool, a sauna and a gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Mid-City West
24 Units Available
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,741
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,929
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$11,718
1695 sqft
A pet-friendly community with such amenities as a sky deck, rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Homes feature walk-in closets, custom cabinetry and picturesque views of Hollywood Hills. Close to Fairfax Avenue and 3rd Street.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mid-City West
19 Units Available
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,800
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,350
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1172 sqft
Homes with gourmet kitchens, huge walk-in closets, high ceilings, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an infinity pool, fitness center, and bike storage, among other amenities. Fifteen minutes from downtown Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Hollywood
11 Units Available
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,895
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,370
1549 sqft
The Apartment Residences at AKA offers brand new, unfurnished one- and two-bedroom apartment residences and penthouses, with condominium-quality finishes, spacious floor plans, and spectacular lifestyle amenities including an outdoor pool deck,

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
PICO
1 Unit Available
6170 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard
6170 1/2 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
900 sqft
***ONE MONTH FREE*** BEAUTIFULLY maintained downstairs 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in Carthay with garage parking, private patio, A/C, stove and fridge, hardwood floors, tiled kitchen and bathroom, formal dining room, TONS of closets, TONS of natural

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
PICO
1 Unit Available
1430 1/2 South Crescent Heights Boulevard
1430 1/2 S Crescent Heights Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
700 sqft
* Primely Located in the Mid-Wilshire Area in the middle of Carthay Circle and Carthay Square * Air Conditioning * Hardwood Floor * Full Kitchen * Washer & Dryer Inside Home * Spacious Living Room * Ample Shelving and Closets with Floor

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
PICO
1 Unit Available
6524 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard
6524 1/2 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1100 sqft
LARGE, CLASSIC, one bedroom apartment with hardwood floors throughout, TONS of closets, formal dining room, tiled kitchen and bathroom, and MUCH MORE.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Robertson
1 Unit Available
1515 S Beverly Dr
1515 South Beverly Drive, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bed, 1 Bath - Property Id: 24424 Bright quiet 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condominium with treetop view from living room and balcony . Remodel kitchen and flooring. Plenty of space for storage throughout the unit.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Robertson
1 Unit Available
The Canfield
1480 South Canfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
1200 sqft
About The Community: The Canfield is newly renovated 15 unit building in the heart of the very desirable Pico-Robertson neighborhood, located right in between respectable Beverly Hills and Beverlywood neighborhoods.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Westside
1 Unit Available
10365 Monte Mar Dr
10365 Monte Mar Drive, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,995
3500 sqft
Located in beautiful Cheviot Hills. Fantastic bright two story home w/ pool and golf course views. - Wonderful Cheviot Hills home.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8538 West Knoll Drive
8538 West Knoll Drive, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,900
1300 sqft
8538 West Knoll Drive Available 07/01/20 Luxury Remodeled Home with City Views in the Heart of West Hollywood - Luxurious remodeled 2bed, 2bath home on prime W. Knoll Drive, just steps from Santa Monica Blvd.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Robertson
1 Unit Available
1420 Peerless Place Unit 319
1420 Peerless Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,831
1227 sqft
Beautiful and Fully Remodeled 2 bedroom - Live at HillCreste Apartments in Century City, California 90035 to enjoy luxury amenities and a premium location near Beverly Hills.
City Guide for Beverly Hills, CA

"Beverly Hills: That's where I want to be! Living in Beverly Hills... Beverly Hills - Rolling like a celebrity!" (-Weezer, "Beverly Hills")

Well-known as the home to the posh 90210 zip code, there are no hillbillies as far as the eye can see on this playground for the rich and famous. Home to some of the biggest celebrities, Beverly Hills is usually synonymous with Hollywood and offers some of the best (read: expensive) shopping, dining, and hospitality in the world. Situated near West Hollywood in Los Angeles County, it's part of the “Golden Triangle” along with neighboring areas Holmby Hills and Bel-Air, with Rodeo Drive at its center. 34,358 people enjoy its warm Mediterranean climate, with temps for the summer reaching into the 80s and dropping to the 60s in the winter time (I know, brrr, right?). To live among the crème de la crème, you can be expected to dole out a pretty penny – living the posh life here costs about 72 percent above the U.S. average. Not a Hollywood exec, actor, or trust fund baby? You can still make it work. Read on.

Having trouble with Craigslist Beverly Hills? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Beverly Hills, CA

Beverly Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

