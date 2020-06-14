/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:37 PM
252 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Beverly Hills, CA
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 9 at 07:02pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
Empire at Burton Way
9265 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$5,800
1100 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath - IMAGINE a floor plan that combines style and sophistication with functionality, redefining spacious. IMAGINE amenities with both convenience and indulgence in mind.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
216 So Hamilton A
216 S Hamilton Dr, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,300
Charming private 1 bed BEVERLY HILLS cottage - Property Id: 81076 Located in prime Beverly Hills location. This one bedroom has it all. Central air conditioning. Hardwood floors. Newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen, washer and dryer.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
405 South Crescent Dr.
405 South Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
Available 07/05/20 Prime Beverly Hills Location - Apartment - Property Id: 62967 Apartment in PRIME BEVERLY HILLS LOCATION - Beautifully maintained 6 -unit building.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
9955 Robbins Dr
9955 Robbins Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
Elegant 1 bedroom apartment in Beverly Hills.. - Property Id: 287860 This is an elegant 1 bedroom apartment in Beverly Hills. The building was built in the 1930's and is replete with architectural features true to that era.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
203 N Almont Dr
203 North Almont Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
Charming apartment at the heart of Beverly Hills - Property Id: 89077 This is a charming 1 bedroom apartment that has just been recently renovated. It's strategic location brings Beverly Hills and its amenities closer to you.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
133 S Peck Dr
133 Peck Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
Charming 1 bedroom apartment in Beverly Hills !!! - Property Id: 172344 This is a hip one (1) bedroom apartment that isn't lacking in beauty and excitement.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
402 N Palm Dr, Beverly
402 North Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,150
700 sqft
Minimum lease term of thirty (31) days. This beautiful place is 5 min WALKING from : The cities best boutiques, Beverly Hills hottest restaurants, golf and tennis clubs.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
264 S Reeves Drive, Apt. 204
264 Reeves Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
850 sqft
This one bedroom one bathroom apartment features hardwood floors throughout, recently remodeled bathroom with a separate shower and bathtub, air conditioning, and stacked washer and dryer inside the unit. Also comes with one carport space.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
9291 Burton Way
9291 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$19,000
1200 sqft
Welcome to Viceroy L’Ermitage, a contemporary residences in the heart of Beverly Hills. Stunning One Bedroom with natural light and glamorous touches, 1,200 sq. ft.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
436 S Oakhurst Dr
436 South Oakhurst Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
950 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Beverly Hills. Amenities included: Updated unit, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and led recessed lighting. Water & Trash included.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
405 Martin Lane
405 Martin Lane, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
3361 sqft
Call Patrick today at (949) 463-7639 OR email to aussiecfo@cox.net. **ROOM RENTAL** Please read - Owner is renting out 1 Bedroom in their home to an approved tenant. Located in the exclusive Beverly Hills community of Trousdale Estates.
Results within 1 mile of Beverly Hills
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
South Robertson
34 Units Available
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
931 sqft
Close to Beverly Hills and the I-405. Luxury apartments with a fireplace and a modern kitchen. Newly furnished and includes private laundry facilities. Community has a pool, a sauna and a gym.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Mid-City West
24 Units Available
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,930
859 sqft
A pet-friendly community with such amenities as a sky deck, rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Homes feature walk-in closets, custom cabinetry and picturesque views of Hollywood Hills. Close to Fairfax Avenue and 3rd Street.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Mid-City West
19 Units Available
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,499
680 sqft
Enjoy modern living with hardwood floors, garden-style tubs and luxurious stand-up showers, all within walking distance of downtown Roswell. Amenities include a clubroom, fitness center, loft with gaming station and more.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
West Hollywood
8 Units Available
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St., West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,794
720 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Mid-City West
19 Units Available
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,350
769 sqft
Homes with gourmet kitchens, huge walk-in closets, high ceilings, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an infinity pool, fitness center, and bike storage, among other amenities. Fifteen minutes from downtown Los Angeles.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
West Hollywood
10 Units Available
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,895
884 sqft
The Apartment Residences at AKA offers brand new, unfurnished one- and two-bedroom apartment residences and penthouses, with condominium-quality finishes, spacious floor plans, and spectacular lifestyle amenities including an outdoor pool deck,
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
860 sqft
Via at Sunset Plaza is ideally located 1 block off of the iconic Sunset Strip in West Hollywood- one of Los Angeles’ most coveted and livable neighborhoods.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8960 Cynthia Street #CL2
8960 Cynthia Street, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
784 sqft
8960 Cynthia Street #CL2 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful light-filled one bedroom Condo in West Hollywood - Beautiful light-filled one bedroom, one bath condo situated in an excellent Beverly Hills adjacent location.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
1 Unit Available
1377 Schuyler Rd
1377 Schuyler Road, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,750
1200 sqft
Live-in Greenhouse in Beautiful garden in B.H. - Property Id: 288458 A charming and very unique 1926 English Tudor Cottage with stain glass windows and a live-in greenhouse that radiates from each side of the cottage.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8903 Harratt St A
8903 Harratt Street, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
8903 Harratt St - Property Id: 285105 Welcome to 8903 Harratt St! Conveniently located 1 block away from the famous Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, and minutes away from some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mid-City West
1 Unit Available
620 S Sweetzer Ave 10
620 South Sweetzer Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
750 sqft
Sweetzer - Property Id: 279062 Lovely Spacious 1 Bedroom This attractive apartment is located in a 16 unit walk up community featuring a pool. The apartment is 1 block south of Melrose Blvd near Crescent Heights Blvd.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Robertson
1 Unit Available
1475 S Wooster St 5
1475 South Wooster Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
800 sqft
Spacious 1 bed 1 bath apartment - Property Id: 214003 Fully remodeled Pico Robertson vicinity spacious, bright 1 bed/1 bath apartment on the second floor with a large balcony.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
884 Palm Ave 201
884 Palm Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
750 sqft
Palm Apartments - Property Id: 157060 Fantastic 1 Bedroom Apartment available.
Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBeverly Hills 3 BedroomsBeverly Hills Apartments under $2,200Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,500Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,800Beverly Hills Apartments with BalconyBeverly Hills Apartments with GarageBeverly Hills Apartments with GymBeverly Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBeverly Hills Apartments with ParkingBeverly Hills Apartments with PoolBeverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Cheap PlacesBeverly Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsBeverly Hills Furnished ApartmentsBeverly Hills Luxury PlacesBeverly Hills Pet Friendly PlacesBeverly Hills Studio Apartments
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA