furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:34 AM
108 Furnished Apartments for rent in Beverly Hills, CA
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
9908 Robbins Dr
9908 Robbins Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1800 sqft
This 1800 square foot FURNISHED Townhouse home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms. It is located at 9908 Robbins Dr Beverly Hills, California. Beautiful, spacious and completely renovated 3 bed, 2.0 bath apartment.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
216 So Hamilton A
216 S Hamilton Dr, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
Charming private 1 bed BEVERLY HILLS cottage - Property Id: 81076 Located in prime Beverly Hills location. This one bedroom has it all. Central air conditioning. Hardwood floors. Newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen, washer and dryer.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
720 N Crescent Drive
720 North Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
6 Bedrooms
$55,000
8055 sqft
Welcome to this beautifully updated and furnished estate in the Beverly Hills Flats. The home shines with an open floor plan that is sure to impress guests and loved ones alike.
Results within 1 mile of Beverly Hills
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westside
28 Units Available
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$10,200
1824 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
2465 sqft
Custom-designed luxury residences feature floor to ceiling windows, great views, open living spaces and stainless steel appliances. Community features lounge and coffee bar, fitness center and indoor lap pool.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
South Robertson
34 Units Available
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
1264 sqft
Close to Beverly Hills and the I-405. Luxury apartments with a fireplace and a modern kitchen. Newly furnished and includes private laundry facilities. Community has a pool, a sauna and a gym.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Hollywood
11 Units Available
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,895
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,370
1549 sqft
The Apartment Residences at AKA offers brand new, unfurnished one- and two-bedroom apartment residences and penthouses, with condominium-quality finishes, spacious floor plans, and spectacular lifestyle amenities including an outdoor pool deck,
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
884 Palm Ave 201
884 Palm Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm Apartments - Property Id: 157060 Fantastic 1 Bedroom Apartment available.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mid-City West
1 Unit Available
141 S Clark Dr. #230
141 South Clark Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,450
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful West Hollywood Studio - Gorgeous Rob Clark Studio with dark hardwood floors, large walk in closet, nice size kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer and Caesar Stone Counters.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mid-City West
1 Unit Available
132 N Crescent Heights Boulevard
132 North Crescent Heights Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
1741 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pretty and classic, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental on the vibrant Mid-City West neighborhood in L.A.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
1 Unit Available
1377 Schuyler Rd
1377 Schuyler Road, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,750
1200 sqft
Live-in Greenhouse in Beautiful garden in B.H. - Property Id: 288458 A charming and very unique 1926 English Tudor Cottage with stain glass windows and a live-in greenhouse that radiates from each side of the cottage.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westside
1 Unit Available
2321 Fox Hills Dr
2321 Fox Hills Drive, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,300
This brand new 4BD/3BA is located just minutes away from UCLA campus. This place is located at a very beautiful community. It is very close to many famous restaurants.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Westside
1 Unit Available
2170 Century Park East
2170 Century Park East, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,550
1267 sqft
The best location at a great price! Large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom fully furnished is located 5 min walk to all the hot spots in Century City, Beverly Hills and shopping area.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
818 N Doheny Drive
818 North Doheny Drive, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1526 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning condo located in the exclusive, full service Doheny Plaza. This 2 bedrooms entertainers dream is offered fully furnished and has been updated from top to bottom.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Westside
1 Unit Available
1 W Century Drive
1 W Century Dr, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
2500 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit at The Century, a 42-story masterpiece designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, on nearly four private acres of lush gardens with outdoor dining areas, fountains, walking paths, 75 ft. lap pool, with cabanas.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Mid-City West
1 Unit Available
321 S SAN VICENTE
321 San Vicente Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1046 sqft
Panoramic view from DTLA to Century City. Nestled in a gated community on San Vicente and 3rd street, this 6th-floor, southwest-facing 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condominium embraces natural light at its finest.
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
1 Unit Available
8331 Skyline Drive
8331 Skyline Drive, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$13,950
3556 sqft
California living at its finest! Stunning traditional home in the Laurel Canyon Hills available for lease. Fully furnished! Set behind private gates, one story with over 3,500 sf, this home has 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
350 N San Vicente Boulevard
350 North San Vicente Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
750 sqft
Furnished long or short term rental. This one bed one bath has been completely remodeled with a contemporary flair. The living room has comfy sofa and armchairs, air conditioning, and flat screen TV.
1 of 30
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
PICO
1 Unit Available
1147-49 South Hayworth Ave
1147 S Hayworth Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1950 sqft
SPACIOUS ORIGINAL 1930s UPPER DUPLEX 3/2 WITH A/C - Property Id: 33814 Beautiful 1,950 sqft bright upper unit in fabulous Carthay.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
1 Unit Available
8835 Wonderland Ave
8835 Wonderland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
Charming 1 bedroom apartment, fully furnished on a garden property. private patio, private entrance within fenced property. All Utilities, alarm, phone and cable, Internet included. Off street parking.Long term tenant preferred. (RLNE4707412)
1 of 16
Last updated February 21 at 04:02am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8715 BONNER Drive
8715 Bonner Drive, West Hollywood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1525 sqft
This stylish partially furnished country home is situated behind gates and tall hedges for ultimate privacy in one of the most desired areas of West Hollywood.
Results within 5 miles of Beverly Hills
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Westside
128 Units Available
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,727
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,154
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,063
1258 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Call us today for more information!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Brentwood
11 Units Available
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,530
179 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
357 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at acacia offers fully furnished, all-inclusive suites and lofts in the affluent neighborhood of Brentwood in Los Angeles! These suites are pet-friendly and non-smoking, all
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Westwood
20 Units Available
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,037
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,029
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,039
1651 sqft
The Legacy at Westwood is a full service luxurious rental community set on 1.87 acres of premier real estate on Wilshire Boulevard in Westwood, an internationally renowned community in Los Angeles.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Hollywood Hills West
34 Units Available
Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,352
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1333 sqft
Pet-friendly loft, studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, quartz counters, fireplace, patio/balcony. Enjoy community pool, fitness center, media room, conference room. Walk to public transit, dining, shopping, entertainment. Near Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood Freeway.
