pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 AM
385 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Beverly Hills, CA
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Robertson
487 1/2 S Roxbury Dr
487 1/2 S Roxbury Dr, Beverly Hills, CA
Studio
$1,695
450 sqft
Roxbury Beverly Hills - Property Id: 312257 Large Studio in Beverly Hills. Centrally located to the world-famous luxury shopping district of Beverly Hills, hotels, magnificent restaurants and entertainment.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
151 South Peck Drive Unit A
151 Peck Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
Studio
$1,800
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bathroom studio home property rental located in a Walker’s Paradise rated neighborhood of Beverly Hills, CA.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
216 So Hamilton Dr B
216 S Hamilton Dr, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
Unit B Available 08/01/20 Charming one bedroom - Property Id: 313059 CHARMING BEVERLY hills 1 bed apt in small 3 unit building,adjacent to La Cienega park. Walking distance to Cedars Sinai. Large living room, Separate/dining room or office.
1 of 73
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
231 S Tower Dr I
231 Tower Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
Studio
$1,850
400 sqft
SPACIOUS STUDIO APARTMENTS IN B.H. - Property Id: 308578 EXCLUSIVE LOCATION!LOCATION!LOCATION!!! Large functional studio apartment centrally located in Beverly Hills.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
203 N Almont Dr
203 North Almont Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
Charming apartment at the heart of Beverly Hills - Property Id: 89077 This is a charming 1 bedroom apartment that has just been recently renovated. It's strategic location brings Beverly Hills and its amenities closer to you.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
229 South Tower Drive
229 Tower Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
Studio
$1,795
400 sqft
Amazing studio in La Cienega Park. Amenities included: central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and laundry in building. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, air conditioning, trash and water. Cable ready. Is pet friendly.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
224 S Rexford Drive
224 South Rexford Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1450 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED MODERN DUPLEX NOW AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, just blocks from the Golden Triangle, upscale shopping & trendy restaurants. Spacious unit naturally lit by classic mid-century tall pane windows.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
9945 Durant Dr
9945 Durant Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
950 sqft
Stand alone upper unit home that has 30's style Character - Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Roxbury Park. Centrally located within walking distance to many shops, boutique hotels and Century City mall.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
9933 Robbins Drive
9933 Robbins Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1000 sqft
THIS UNIT IS IN THE HEART OF BEVERLY HILLS ON A VERY DESIRABLE BLOCK! 2nd floor unit with 1 parking spot in the carport.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
9544 W OLYMPIC
9544 West Olympic Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1250 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom in Beverly Hills. Hardwood floors, laundry in unit, dishwasher, 2 car private garage, crown moldings. Walk to Beverly Drive, Rodeo Drive, Roxbury park. will consider pets
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
450 SOUTH MAPLE DRIVE, UNIT 201
450 South Maple Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Gigantic Condo in Beverly Hills!!! - Contact Info: Ron | (818) 939-1031 Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to live in a beautiful spacious condominium in Beverly Hills.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
454 S Roxbury Dr
454 South Roxbury Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,888
2300 sqft
Spacious duplex near the heart of Beverly Hills. - Property Id: 316228 This is a 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom duplex apartment (1st floor unit) equipped with a 3 car garage.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
221 S Elm Dr
221 South Elm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
950 sqft
This is a home located in a fantastic part of Beverly Hills, very walkable to many shops, restaurants and coffee shops. Near prestigious Beverly Hills schools, acceptance for admission for children because of address.
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
345 S Doheny Dr
345 South Doheny Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
850 sqft
This is a home located in a fantastic part of Beverly Hills, very walkable to many shops, restaurants and coffee shops are less than a block away. Near prestigious Beverly Hills schools, acceptance for admission for children because of address.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
225 S. Palm Dr.
225 South Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2522 sqft
UPGRADED BEVERLY HILLS HOME! - Beautifully remodeled home in the heart of Beverly Hills! This lovely property is light and bright and features an open floor plan with marble floors, chef's kitchen with marble counter-tops, large island, stainless
Results within 1 mile of Beverly Hills
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
27 Units Available
Mid-City West
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,725
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,250
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1172 sqft
Homes with gourmet kitchens, huge walk-in closets, high ceilings, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an infinity pool, fitness center, and bike storage, among other amenities. Fifteen minutes from downtown Los Angeles.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
27 Units Available
South Robertson
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,890
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1264 sqft
Close to Beverly Hills and the I-405. Luxury apartments with a fireplace and a modern kitchen. Newly furnished and includes private laundry facilities. Community has a pool, a sauna and a gym.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
19 Units Available
Mid-City West
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,166
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,790
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,098
1695 sqft
A pet-friendly community with such amenities as a sky deck, rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Homes feature walk-in closets, custom cabinetry and picturesque views of Hollywood Hills. Close to Fairfax Avenue and 3rd Street.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
5 Units Available
Westside
Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,464
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,014
1156 sqft
Close to 20th Century Fox Studios and offering spectacular views of Century City and the Hollywood Hills. Community facilities include a courtyard, a carport and on-site laundry. Apartments have modern kitchen and patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
7 Units Available
West Hollywood
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St., West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,116
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,832
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,474
1100 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
West Hollywood
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,995
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,970
1549 sqft
The Apartment Residences at AKA offers brand new, unfurnished one- and two-bedroom apartment residences and penthouses, with condominium-quality finishes, spacious floor plans, and spectacular lifestyle amenities including an outdoor pool deck,
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
13 Units Available
Mid-City West
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,499
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,124
1277 sqft
Enjoy modern living with hardwood floors, garden-style tubs and luxurious stand-up showers, all within walking distance of downtown Roswell. Amenities include a clubroom, fitness center, loft with gaming station and more.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,558
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Via at Sunset Plaza is ideally located one block off of the iconic Sunset Strip in West Hollywood- one of Los Angeles’ most coveted and livable neighborhoods.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
Westside
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$10,200
1824 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
2731 sqft
Custom-designed luxury residences feature floor to ceiling windows, great views, open living spaces and stainless steel appliances. Community features lounge and coffee bar, fitness center and indoor lap pool.
