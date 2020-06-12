/
3 bedroom apartments
254 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Beverly Hills, CA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
9908 Robbins Dr
9908 Robbins Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1800 sqft
This 1800 square foot FURNISHED Townhouse home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms. It is located at 9908 Robbins Dr Beverly Hills, California. Beautiful, spacious and completely renovated 3 bed, 2.0 bath apartment.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
439 S Maple Dr
439 South Maple Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1900 sqft
Beautiful town house located in Beverly Hills - Property Id: 216328 This beautiful duplex is located in the heart of Beverly Hills with easy access to Olympic. It has 3 spacious bedrooms and two full baths.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
353 S. Reeves Dr. Unit #202
353 Reeves Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1807 sqft
Luxury Condominium for Lease in Beverly Hills - We are offering a beautiful condo in Beverly Hills.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
225 S. Hamilton Dr. #108
225 South Hamilton Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,200
2250 sqft
Gorgeous Modern Townhome In Fantastic Beverly Hills Location! - Located in the much sought after, Villa Hamilton Park, this gorgeous rear townhome unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and almost 2,300 Square Feet.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
1293 Monte Cielo Drive
1293 Monte Cielo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
This magnificent newly constructed custom estate with the finest amenities and craftsmanship. Advanced technology includes Solar Panels, Alarm System and Smart Home Controls.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
261 S Reeves Drive
261 Reeves Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2265 sqft
Located in the prestigious city of Beverly Hills, a splendid 2,265 square foot, three bedroom, and two-and-one-half bath condominium awaits.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
720 N Crescent Drive
720 North Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
Welcome to this beautifully updated and furnished estate in the Beverly Hills Flats. The home shines with an open floor plan that is sure to impress guests and loved ones alike.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
154 N Arnaz Drive
154 North Arnaz Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1941 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Welcome to 154 N Arnaz Dr – a fabulous 1934 Spanish duplex on one of the best tree-lined streets in Beverly Hills, with it’s own neighborhood park opposite. This ground floor, remodeled home is very quiet and private.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
462 S Maple Dr.
462 S Maple Dr, Beverly Hills, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 462 S Maple Dr. in Beverly Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated January 25 at 11:09pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
272 South SWALL Drive
272 South Swall Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1835 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Beverly Hills. Fully updated but retaining all the original charm of this bright and airy 1926 home.
Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
1054 SHADOW HILL Way
1054 Shadow Hill Way, Beverly Hills, CA
This private and gated single-story estate sits on one of the most desirable streets in Beverly Hills, near the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Westside
28 Units Available
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
2465 sqft
Custom-designed luxury residences feature floor to ceiling windows, great views, open living spaces and stainless steel appliances. Community features lounge and coffee bar, fitness center and indoor lap pool.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mid-City West
1 Unit Available
132 N Crescent Heights Boulevard
132 North Crescent Heights Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1741 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pretty and classic, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental on the vibrant Mid-City West neighborhood in L.A.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside
1 Unit Available
2321 Fox Hills Dr
2321 Fox Hills Drive, Los Angeles, CA
This brand new 4BD/3BA is located just minutes away from UCLA campus. This place is located at a very beautiful community. It is very close to many famous restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
PICO
1 Unit Available
1147 S Hayworth Ave
1147 South Hayworth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1950 sqft
Available 08/01/20 SPACIOUS ORIGINAL 1930 LOWER DUPLEX 3/2 & BONUS RM - Property Id: 33814 Beautiful 1,950 sqft bright LOWER unit in fabulous Carthay.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
1 Unit Available
1427 Bluebird Avenue
1427 Bluebird Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Your Nest in the Bird Streets - Mediterranean luxury above Sunset Strip - Live in this romantic Euro-Italian hillside villa perched in the Bird Streets quarter above Sunset Strip.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
1635 S Beverly Glen
1635 South Beverly Glen Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1150 sqft
1-month free 1635 Beverly Glen is a modern gem, gleaming with contemporary design features. The community is located conveniently between Century City and Westwood and is just moments from Beverly Hills and the 405 Freeway.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Mid-City West
1 Unit Available
6419 SAN VICENTE
6419 San Vicente Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,800
2590 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6419 SAN VICENTE in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Mid-City West
1 Unit Available
454 S Holt Avenue
454 South Holt Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Welcome to this gorgeous modern home in one of the best locations LA has to offer, close to the Beverly Center, world famous shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
PICO
1 Unit Available
1066 ST HI POINT
1066 Hi Point Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,980
1900 sqft
SPACIOUS, QUIET TOP FLOOR UNIT IN SPANISH STYLE DUPLEX LOCATED IN HISTORICAL CARTHAY SQUARE. THE UNIT FEATURES GRAND LIVING ROOM AND FORMAL DINING ROOM THAT HAVE BEAUTIFUL MOLDINGS AND HARDWOOD FLOORS.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
PICO
1 Unit Available
1053 ST HI POINT
1053 Hi Point Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,395
1700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1053 ST HI POINT in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
PICO
1 Unit Available
5934 W LUNA PARK
5934 Luna Park, Los Angeles, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5934 W LUNA PARK in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Mid-City West
1 Unit Available
6224 ST ORANGE
6224 Orange Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2056 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6224 ST ORANGE in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Mid-City West
1 Unit Available
417 N Orlando Avenue
417 North Orlando Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Exceptional design!! Two story modern home. Great central location, close to many major attractions, such as the Grove, Beverly Center, Farmers Market and high end boutiques on Melrose. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 5.
