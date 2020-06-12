/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:12 AM
278 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Beverly Hills, CA
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
320 N Crescent Dr
320 North Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,850
1480 sqft
Minimum lease term of thirty (31) days This location is the best location in Beverly Hills while you can just walk to all the restaurants and shopping centers.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
423 S Rexford Drive
423 South Rexford Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1097 sqft
This condo is completely remodeled in City of Beverly Hills. Consisting of two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, living room, dining area, breakfast bar as well as IN-UNIT LAUNDRY and an oversize balcony (approx.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
9332 W Olympic
9332 West Olympic Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9332 W Olympic in Beverly Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
9544 W OLYMPIC
9544 West Olympic Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9544 W OLYMPIC in Beverly Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
9372 W OLYMPIC
9372 West Olympic Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9372 W OLYMPIC in Beverly Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated February 20 at 07:40pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
1134 Miradero Road
1134 Miradero Road, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1920 sqft
Incredible views from every room! Flagstone wrap around deck and patio. Tile and wood floors. Large living room for entertaining with beam ceilings and toasty fireplace.Very private and serene yet close to town.
Results within 1 mile of Beverly Hills
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Westside
28 Units Available
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$10,200
1824 sqft
Custom-designed luxury residences feature floor to ceiling windows, great views, open living spaces and stainless steel appliances. Community features lounge and coffee bar, fitness center and indoor lap pool.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Westside
3 Units Available
Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1156 sqft
Close to 20th Century Fox Studios and offering spectacular views of Century City and the Hollywood Hills. Community facilities include a courtyard, a carport and on-site laundry. Apartments have modern kitchen and patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
South Robertson
34 Units Available
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
1264 sqft
Close to Beverly Hills and the I-405. Luxury apartments with a fireplace and a modern kitchen. Newly furnished and includes private laundry facilities. Community has a pool, a sauna and a gym.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
$
Mid-City West
25 Units Available
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$11,782
1695 sqft
A pet-friendly community with such amenities as a sky deck, rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Homes feature walk-in closets, custom cabinetry and picturesque views of Hollywood Hills. Close to Fairfax Avenue and 3rd Street.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Mid-City West
17 Units Available
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1172 sqft
Homes with gourmet kitchens, huge walk-in closets, high ceilings, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an infinity pool, fitness center, and bike storage, among other amenities. Fifteen minutes from downtown Los Angeles.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Hollywood
11 Units Available
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,370
1549 sqft
The Apartment Residences at AKA offers brand new, unfurnished one- and two-bedroom apartment residences and penthouses, with condominium-quality finishes, spacious floor plans, and spectacular lifestyle amenities including an outdoor pool deck,
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
South Robertson
1 Unit Available
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,549
Located in Pico-Robertson/Beverlywood offers real wood floors, NEW carpet in the bedrooms, NEW paint throughout, NEW light fixtures throughout, Stainless Steel appliances, Washer & Dryer in unit, NEW blinds throughout, Granite countertops, Large
1 of 26
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8538 West Knoll Drive
8538 West Knoll Drive, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,900
1300 sqft
8538 West Knoll Drive Available 07/01/20 Luxury Remodeled Home with City Views in the Heart of West Hollywood - Luxurious remodeled 2bed, 2bath home on prime W. Knoll Drive, just steps from Santa Monica Blvd.
1 of 21
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Mid-City West
1 Unit Available
8963 Burtonway
8963 Burton Way, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1332 sqft
Four season adjacent - Property Id: 169320 Very large and bright two bedroom two bathroom condo. borderline of West Hollywood and Beverly Hills. Minutes walk to Trader Joe's , Ralph, Beverly center and Rodeo drive. New kitchen and floor.
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
South Robertson
1 Unit Available
1420 Peerless Place Unit 319
1420 Peerless Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,831
1227 sqft
Beautiful and Fully Remodeled 2 bedroom - Live at HillCreste Apartments in Century City, California 90035 to enjoy luxury amenities and a premium location near Beverly Hills.
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8490 Fountain Ave 104
8490 Fountain Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1502 sqft
Unit 104 Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous 2bdrm West Hollywood Condo 1400 sq ft - Property Id: 289335 Newly renovated large 2 bdrm, 2 bath condo with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, new cabinets, washer/dryer in unit, central heating and a/c,
1 of 7
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
South Robertson
1 Unit Available
1051 S Sherbourne Dr
1051 South Sherbourne Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
1280 sqft
Luxurious Unit Fully Renovated Unit - Property Id: 106228 DESIGN NOTES* Newly renovated (completed September, 2018)* White, crisp and airy Cape Cod inspired * All new state of the art, stainless steel appliances* Custom tile and marble bathrooms*
1 of 19
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Mid-City West
1 Unit Available
423 Arnaz Dr Unit 101
423 Arnaz Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1170 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 28
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1100 Alta Loma Rd #1002
1100 Alta Loma Road, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1820 sqft
Stylish and Chic Condo for Rent in Prestigious Empire West - Dramatic double-door entry leads into open floor plan with high-gloss, porcelain tile floors throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
9000 Cynthia St #305
9000 Cynthia Street, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1546 sqft
Luxurious and Spacious 2 bed 2 bath unit in the heart of Prime West Hollywood! - Located in the tasteful and secure 9000 Cynthia Condominiums, this 2 bed 2 bath unit is elegant, airy, and boasts loads of natural light.
1 of 17
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
South Robertson
1 Unit Available
The Canfield
1480 South Canfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
1200 sqft
About The Community: The Canfield is newly renovated 15 unit building in the heart of the very desirable Pico-Robertson neighborhood, located right in between respectable Beverly Hills and Beverlywood neighborhoods.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Mid-City West
1 Unit Available
321 S SAN VICENTE
321 San Vicente Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1046 sqft
Panoramic view from DTLA to Century City. Nestled in a gated community on San Vicente and 3rd street, this 6th-floor, southwest-facing 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condominium embraces natural light at its finest.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
1423 S Beverly Glen Boulevard
1423 South Beverly Glen Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
2067 sqft
Beautiful Two story Penthouse with very large 900 SQFt garden roof top open patio with skyline views of Century City. Prime location between Wilshire and Santa Monica. Located on the 4th and 5th floors.
