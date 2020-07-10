237 Luxury Apartments for rent in Beverly Hills, CA

/
Beverly Hills
352 S Palm Dr
352 South Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,350
1643 sqft
This charming Spanish home is conveniently located in the heart of Beverly Hills! Features include updated 3 bedroom/2 baths, , 1643 sq.ft, formal dining room, breakfast area with lovely views of the private courtyard.
Beverly Hills
9908 Robbins Dr
9908 Robbins Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1800 sqft
This 1800 square foot FURNISHED Townhouse home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms. It is located at 9908 Robbins Dr Beverly Hills, California. Beautiful, spacious and completely renovated 3 bed, 2.0 bath apartment.
Beverly Hills
208 S. Swall Drive
208 South Swall Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
208 S.
Beverly Hills
227 S Hamilton Dr
227 South Hamilton Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,895
1274 sqft
Beautiful Unit And Building In Beverly Hills! - Text for showings: (213) 205-0053 Located in Beverly Hills in the Villa Hamilton Park building this unit boasts 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and close to 1,300sf.
Beverly Hills
439 S Maple Dr
439 South Maple Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1900 sqft
Beautiful town house located in Beverly Hills - Property Id: 216328 This beautiful duplex is located in the heart of Beverly Hills with easy access to Olympic. It has 3 spacious bedrooms and two full baths.
Beverly Hills
225 S. Hamilton Dr. #108
225 South Hamilton Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,200
2250 sqft
Gorgeous Modern Townhome In Fantastic Beverly Hills Location! - VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE! Located in the much sought after, Villa Hamilton Park, this gorgeous rear townhome unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and almost 2,300 Square Feet.
Beverly Hills
1491 Carla Ridge
1491 Carla Ridge, Beverly Hills, CA
8 Bedrooms
$29,990
8150 sqft
Available 08/01/20 1491 Carla Ridge - Property Id: 102412 Beautiful stunning view of Los Angeles Contemporary Mediterranean estate in Trousdale with stunning views.
Beverly Hills
517 N Elm Drive
517 North Elm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
7 Bedrooms
$18,000
5158 sqft
For Showings, offers, questions- Contact property manager Milan 310.951.5478 txt before call Milan@charles-company.com
Beverly Hills
320 N Crescent Dr
320 North Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,850
1480 sqft
Minimum lease term of thirty (31) days This location is the best location in Beverly Hills while you can just walk to all the restaurants and shopping centers.
Beverly Hills
9291 Burton Way
9291 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$19,000
1200 sqft
Welcome to Viceroy L’Ermitage, a contemporary residences in the heart of Beverly Hills. Stunning One Bedroom with natural light and glamorous touches, 1,200 sq. ft.
Beverly Hills
1293 Monte Cielo Drive
1293 Monte Cielo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$38,999
6875 sqft
This magnificent newly constructed custom estate with the finest amenities and craftsmanship. Advanced technology includes Solar Panels, Alarm System and Smart Home Controls.
Beverly Hills
261 S Reeves Drive
261 Reeves Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,250
2265 sqft
Located in the prestigious city of Beverly Hills, a splendid 2,265 square foot, three bedroom, and two-and-one-half bath condominium awaits.
Beverly Hills
720 N Crescent Drive
720 North Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
6 Bedrooms
$55,000
8055 sqft
Welcome to this beautifully updated and furnished estate in the Beverly Hills Flats. The home shines with an open floor plan that is sure to impress guests and loved ones alike.
Beverly Hills
154 N Arnaz Drive
154 North Arnaz Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1941 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Welcome to 154 N Arnaz Dr – a fabulous 1934 Spanish duplex on one of the best tree-lined streets in Beverly Hills, with it’s own neighborhood park opposite. This ground floor, remodeled home is very quiet and private.
Beverly Hills
9601 CHARLEVILLE
9601 Charleville Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,100
1635 sqft
50's Manhattan-style penthouse in Beverly Hills, by renowned architect, Peter Choate, newly remodeled, comprises 2 bedrooms,2.5 bathrooms + den, high ceilings, crown molding, light interior + hardwood floors.
Beverly Hills
1134 Miradero Road
1134 Miradero Road, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1920 sqft
Incredible views from every room! Flagstone wrap around deck and patio. Tile and wood floors. Large living room for entertaining with beam ceilings and toasty fireplace.Very private and serene yet close to town.
Beverly Hills
272 South SWALL Drive
272 South Swall Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1835 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Beverly Hills. Fully updated but retaining all the original charm of this bright and airy 1926 home.
Beverly Hills
1054 SHADOW HILL Way
1054 Shadow Hill Way, Beverly Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$27,500
3610 sqft
This private and gated single-story estate sits on one of the most desirable streets in Beverly Hills, near the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel.
Beverly Hills
454 S Roxbury Dr
454 South Roxbury Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,888
2300 sqft
Spacious duplex near the heart of Beverly Hills. - Property Id: 316228 This is a 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom duplex apartment (1st floor unit) equipped with a 3 car garage.
West Hollywood
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,995
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,970
1549 sqft
The Apartment Residences at AKA offers brand new, unfurnished one- and two-bedroom apartment residences and penthouses, with condominium-quality finishes, spacious floor plans, and spectacular lifestyle amenities including an outdoor pool deck,
Mid-City West
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,086
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,843
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,127
1695 sqft
A pet-friendly community with such amenities as a sky deck, rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Homes feature walk-in closets, custom cabinetry and picturesque views of Hollywood Hills. Close to Fairfax Avenue and 3rd Street.
Mid-City West
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,725
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,250
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1172 sqft
Homes with gourmet kitchens, huge walk-in closets, high ceilings, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an infinity pool, fitness center, and bike storage, among other amenities. Fifteen minutes from downtown Los Angeles.
Westside
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$10,200
1824 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
2731 sqft
Custom-designed luxury residences feature floor to ceiling windows, great views, open living spaces and stainless steel appliances. Community features lounge and coffee bar, fitness center and indoor lap pool.
Mid-City West
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,499
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,124
1277 sqft
Enjoy modern living with hardwood floors, garden-style tubs and luxurious stand-up showers, all within walking distance of downtown Roswell. Amenities include a clubroom, fitness center, loft with gaming station and more.
