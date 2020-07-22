Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:43 PM

117 Studio Apartments for rent in Beverly Hills, CA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Beverly Hills living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and pu... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
133 S. Peck Drive
133 Peck Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
Studio
$2,195
Hip Studio Apartment in Beverly Hills !! - Property Id: 85899 This is a hip studio apartment that isn't lacking in beauty and excitement. It's strategic location allows you easy access to a host of world class retail (e.g.

1 of 73

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
231 S Tower Dr I
231 Tower Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
Studio
$1,850
400 sqft
SPACIOUS STUDIO APARTMENTS IN B.H. - Property Id: 308578 EXCLUSIVE LOCATION!LOCATION!LOCATION!!! Large functional studio apartment centrally located in Beverly Hills.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
151 South Peck Drive Unit A
151 Peck Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
Studio
$1,800
600 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bathroom studio home property rental located in a Walker’s Paradise rated neighborhood of Beverly Hills, CA.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
229 South Tower Drive
229 Tower Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
Studio
$1,795
400 sqft
Amazing studio in La Cienega Park. Amenities included: central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and laundry in building. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, air conditioning, trash and water. Cable ready. Is pet friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Beverly Hills
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
$
18 Units Available
Mid-City West
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,008
552 sqft
A pet-friendly community with such amenities as a sky deck, rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Homes feature walk-in closets, custom cabinetry and picturesque views of Hollywood Hills. Close to Fairfax Avenue and 3rd Street.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
29 Units Available
Mid-City West
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,725
646 sqft
Homes with gourmet kitchens, huge walk-in closets, high ceilings, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an infinity pool, fitness center, and bike storage, among other amenities. Fifteen minutes from downtown Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
6 Units Available
West Hollywood
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St., West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,116
388 sqft
We are currently offering live-video, self-guided and socially distanced in person tours.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
5 Units Available
Westside
Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,444
528 sqft
Close to 20th Century Fox Studios and offering spectacular views of Century City and the Hollywood Hills. Community facilities include a courtyard, a carport and on-site laundry. Apartments have modern kitchen and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
16 Units Available
West Hollywood
Villa Francisca
930 North Palm Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,099
480 sqft
Spacious homes with stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry. Enjoy on-site fitness center, sauna and pool. Easy access to California State Route 2. Near West Hollywood Library and dining/shopping at Sunset Plaza.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
8903 Harratt St 8911
8903 Harratt Street, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$1,995
8903 Harratt St - Property Id: 285483 Welcome to 8903 Harratt St! Conveniently located 1 block away from the famous Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, and minutes away from some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Mid-City West
141 S Clark Dr. #230
141 South Clark Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,295
485 sqft
Beautiful West Hollywood Studio - Gorgeous Rob Clark Studio with dark hardwood floors, large walk in closet, nice size kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer and Caesar Stone Counters.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
PICO
1448 Stearns Drive
1448 Stearns Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,550
515 sqft
Amazing studio in Los Angeles. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, refrigerator , and brand new stove. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 4th 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Beverly Hills
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
199 Units Available
Westside
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,735
506 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
41 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard, Culver City, CA
Studio
$2,595
437 sqft
Modern westside living for the urban pioneer. Go beyond. Cultivate your possibilities. Go within. Find your inspiration. Discover an oasis of creativity, innovation and tranquility that’s designed to kindle your dynamic lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
43 Units Available
Greater Wilshire
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,350
601 sqft
***WE ARE OPEN!*** Offering all tour options: Virtual, Self-Guided, or In-Person.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
26 Units Available
Hollywood
sunset vine
1555 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,765
561 sqft
Smoke-free community located on Sunset Boulevard, featuring a 24-hour lobby, sun deck, fully equipped business center, and dry sauna. Homes feature oversized windows, central air-conditioning, and garden tubs. Minutes away from downtown LA.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
7 Units Available
Studio City
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,725
872 sqft
This upscale community is located right in the San Fernando Valley. Apartments feature large gourmet kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, a resident lounge, and a lap pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
11 Units Available
North Hollywood
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,161
588 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in North Hollywood. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Access Metro Red Line, the 101, 134, 170. Enjoy modern kitchens, granite and quartz counters, hardwoods and in-unit laundry. Pool, sauna.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
9 Units Available
Palms
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,058
988 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers yoga classes and bike storage. Gym, pool, and hot tub on site. Within walking distance of restaurants and shops. Near Sony Pictures Studios.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
14 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,699
491 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with relaxing amenities, including hot tub and sauna. Units feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Enjoy proximity to the Hollywood Freeway and Runyon Canyon Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
7 Units Available
Mar Vista
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave., Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,967
500 sqft
Renovated homes with brushed-nickel lighting and fireplaces. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, clubhouse and courtyard. Easy access to I-405. Near Mar Vista Recreation Center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
4 Units Available
West Los Angeles
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,250
486 sqft
Recently renovated units with private balconies, fireplaces and eat-in kitchens. Ample community amenities, including laundry on every floor and a landscaped courtyard. Close to the Hammer Museum. Easy access to Santa Monica Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
100 Units Available
Westwood
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,495
266 sqft
A luxury community that's near the area's best amenities. The community features concierge service, a fitness center and a rooftop lounge with a fireplace. Furnished apartments available. Apartments offer high ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
6 Units Available
Olympic Park
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,661
350 sqft
We are currently offering live-video, self-guided and socially distanced in person tours.
What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Beverly Hills, CA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Beverly Hills living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Beverly Hills during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

