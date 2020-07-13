/
apartments under 2500
290 Apartments under $2,500 for rent in Beverly Hills, CA
1 Unit Available
South Robertson
487 1/2 S Roxbury Dr
487 1/2 S Roxbury Dr, Beverly Hills, CA
Studio
$1,695
450 sqft
Roxbury Beverly Hills - Property Id: 312257 Large Studio in Beverly Hills. Centrally located to the world-famous luxury shopping district of Beverly Hills, hotels, magnificent restaurants and entertainment.
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
151 South Peck Drive Unit A
151 Peck Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
Studio
$1,800
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bathroom studio home property rental located in a Walker’s Paradise rated neighborhood of Beverly Hills, CA.
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
231 S Tower Dr I
231 Tower Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
Studio
$1,850
400 sqft
SPACIOUS STUDIO APARTMENTS IN B.H. - Property Id: 308578 EXCLUSIVE LOCATION!LOCATION!LOCATION!!! Large functional studio apartment centrally located in Beverly Hills.
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
203 N Almont Dr
203 North Almont Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
Charming apartment at the heart of Beverly Hills - Property Id: 89077 This is a charming 1 bedroom apartment that has just been recently renovated. It's strategic location brings Beverly Hills and its amenities closer to you.
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
229 South Tower Drive
229 Tower Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
Studio
$1,795
400 sqft
Amazing studio in La Cienega Park. Amenities included: central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and laundry in building. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, air conditioning, trash and water. Cable ready. Is pet friendly.
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
221 S Elm Dr
221 South Elm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
950 sqft
This is a home located in a fantastic part of Beverly Hills, very walkable to many shops, restaurants and coffee shops. Near prestigious Beverly Hills schools, acceptance for admission for children because of address.
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
345 S Doheny Dr
345 South Doheny Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
850 sqft
This is a home located in a fantastic part of Beverly Hills, very walkable to many shops, restaurants and coffee shops are less than a block away. Near prestigious Beverly Hills schools, acceptance for admission for children because of address.
Results within 1 mile of Beverly Hills
7 Units Available
West Hollywood
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St., West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,116
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,832
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,474
1100 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
13 Units Available
Mid-City West
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,499
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,124
1277 sqft
Enjoy modern living with hardwood floors, garden-style tubs and luxurious stand-up showers, all within walking distance of downtown Roswell. Amenities include a clubroom, fitness center, loft with gaming station and more.
5 Units Available
Westside
Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,464
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,014
1156 sqft
Close to 20th Century Fox Studios and offering spectacular views of Century City and the Hollywood Hills. Community facilities include a courtyard, a carport and on-site laundry. Apartments have modern kitchen and patio/balcony.
1 Unit Available
South Robertson
1209 South La Cienega Boulevard Unit 1213E
1209 La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
700 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Lovely and classic, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment home property rental in the peaceful Pico/Robertson neighborhood in L.A.
1 Unit Available
PICO
6170 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard
6170 1/2 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
850 sqft
LARGE one bedroom, one bathroom PLUS OFFICE apartment on Olympic and Crescent Heights. This upstairs unit comes with beautiful hardwood floors, formal dining room, LOTS of light, private balcony, and a garage parking space.
1 Unit Available
South Robertson
9039 Alcott Street
9039 Alcott Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
600 sqft
Sizeable REMODELED upstairs1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in Pico/Robertson! This gorgeous unit comes with NEW stainless steel stove, fridge, and dishwasher, Wood-Look Floors, AND A/C in the living room! Not to mention 1 dedicated parking space, a
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
8903 Harratt St 8911
8903 Harratt Street, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$1,995
1 Bedroom
Ask
8903 Harratt St - Property Id: 285483 Welcome to 8903 Harratt St! Conveniently located 1 block away from the famous Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, and minutes away from some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles.
1 Unit Available
South Robertson
1515 S Beverly Dr
1515 South Beverly Drive, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bed, 1 Bath - Property Id: 24424 Bright quiet 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condominium with treetop view from living room and balcony . Remodel kitchen with new hard flooring . This condo is in private location.
1 Unit Available
South Robertson
1475 S Wooster St 5
1475 South Wooster Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
800 sqft
Spacious 1 bed 1 bath apartment - Property Id: 214003 Fully remodeled Pico Robertson vicinity spacious, bright 1 bed/1 bath apartment on the second floor with a large balcony.
1 Unit Available
Mid-City West
141 S Clark Dr. #230
141 South Clark Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,395
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful West Hollywood Studio - Gorgeous Rob Clark Studio with dark hardwood floors, large walk in closet, nice size kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer and Caesar Stone Counters.
1 Unit Available
PICO
1430 1/2 South Crescent Heights Boulevard
1430 1/2 S Crescent Heights Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
700 sqft
* Primely Located in the Mid-Wilshire Area in the middle of Carthay Circle and Carthay Square * Air Conditioning * Hardwood Floor * Full Kitchen * Washer & Dryer Inside Home * Spacious Living Room * Ample Shelving and Closets with Floor
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
537 N Flores St
537 North Flores Street, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
Spacious 1BR 1BA West Hollywood - Property Id: 234131 Large, bright and airy, modern farmhouse style apartment in the best part of WEHO. Walk to Cedar's Sinai, Beverly Center, Urth Cafe, The Grove, The Improv, & more! High-end finishes.
1 Unit Available
PICO
1448 Stearns Drive
1448 Stearns Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,550
515 sqft
Amazing studio in Los Angeles. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, refrigerator , and brand new stove. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 4th 2020.
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
1011 Palm Avenue
1011 Palm Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1011 Palm Avenue in West Hollywood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
884 PALM Avenue
884 Palm Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This lovely 2 bedroom plus Loft in a great location with a balcony , pool and ready for you ! This property is offered short term or long term, furnished or unfurnished. Price posted is 12 months unfurnished.
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
9018 KEITH AVE
9018 Keith Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
825 sqft
Lovely, one-bedroom with an office or cozy second bedroom in the much sought after area of the Norma Triangle. Unit has its very own enclosed private patio where you can enjoy your morning coffee and look out on the stunning landscaping.
1 Unit Available
PICO
6127 ST ALCOTT
6127 Alcott Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
This gorgeous and immaculately well maintained two bedroom, one bath upper unit is located in the coveted Beverly Hills Adjacent neighborhood of Mid City Los Angeles.
