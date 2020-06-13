/
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:32 AM
333 Cheap Apartments for rent in Beverly Hills, CA
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
405 South Crescent Dr.
405 South Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
Available 07/05/20 Prime Beverly Hills Location - Apartment - Property Id: 62967 Apartment in PRIME BEVERLY HILLS LOCATION - Beautifully maintained 6 -unit building.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
203 N Almont Dr
203 North Almont Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
Charming apartment at the heart of Beverly Hills - Property Id: 89077 This is a charming 1 bedroom apartment that has just been recently renovated. It's strategic location brings Beverly Hills and its amenities closer to you.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
264 S Reeves Drive, Apt. 204
264 Reeves Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
850 sqft
This one bedroom one bathroom apartment features hardwood floors throughout, recently remodeled bathroom with a separate shower and bathtub, air conditioning, and stacked washer and dryer inside the unit. Also comes with one carport space.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
436 S Oakhurst Dr
436 South Oakhurst Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Beverly Hills. Amenities included: Updated unit, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and led recessed lighting. Water & Trash included.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
405 Martin Lane
405 Martin Lane, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
3361 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Patrick today at (949) 463-7639 OR email to aussiecfo@cox.net. **ROOM RENTAL** Please read - Owner is renting out 1 Bedroom in their home to an approved tenant. Located in the exclusive Beverly Hills community of Trousdale Estates.
Results within 1 mile of Beverly Hills
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mid-City West
19 Units Available
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,499
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,395
1277 sqft
Enjoy modern living with hardwood floors, garden-style tubs and luxurious stand-up showers, all within walking distance of downtown Roswell. Amenities include a clubroom, fitness center, loft with gaming station and more.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Hollywood
9 Units Available
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St., West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$1,602
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,653
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
South Robertson
34 Units Available
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
1264 sqft
Close to Beverly Hills and the I-405. Luxury apartments with a fireplace and a modern kitchen. Newly furnished and includes private laundry facilities. Community has a pool, a sauna and a gym.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Mid-City West
25 Units Available
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,595
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,000
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$11,782
1695 sqft
A pet-friendly community with such amenities as a sky deck, rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Homes feature walk-in closets, custom cabinetry and picturesque views of Hollywood Hills. Close to Fairfax Avenue and 3rd Street.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
South Robertson
1 Unit Available
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,549
Located in Pico-Robertson/Beverlywood offers real wood floors, NEW carpet in the bedrooms, NEW paint throughout, NEW light fixtures throughout, Stainless Steel appliances, Washer & Dryer in unit, NEW blinds throughout, Granite countertops, Large
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mid-City West
17 Units Available
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,800
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,449
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1172 sqft
Homes with gourmet kitchens, huge walk-in closets, high ceilings, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an infinity pool, fitness center, and bike storage, among other amenities. Fifteen minutes from downtown Los Angeles.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Via at Sunset Plaza is ideally located 1 block off of the iconic Sunset Strip in West Hollywood- one of Los Angeles’ most coveted and livable neighborhoods.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
PICO
1 Unit Available
6170 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard
6170 1/2 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
900 sqft
***ONE MONTH FREE*** BEAUTIFULLY maintained downstairs 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in Carthay with garage parking, private patio, A/C, stove and fridge, hardwood floors, tiled kitchen and bathroom, formal dining room, TONS of closets, TONS of natural
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
South Robertson
1 Unit Available
9039 Alcott Street
9039 Alcott Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
600 sqft
Sizeable REMODELED upstairs1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in Pico/Robertson! This gorgeous unit comes with NEW stainless steel stove, fridge, and dishwasher, Wood-Look Floors, AND A/C in the living room! Not to mention 1 dedicated parking space, a
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
PICO
1 Unit Available
1430 1/2 South Crescent Heights Boulevard
1430 1/2 S Crescent Heights Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
700 sqft
* Primely Located in the Mid-Wilshire Area in the middle of Carthay Circle and Carthay Square * Air Conditioning * Hardwood Floor * Full Kitchen * Washer & Dryer Inside Home * Spacious Living Room * Ample Shelving and Closets with Floor
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
PICO
1 Unit Available
6524 1/2 West Olympic Boulevard
6524 1/2 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1100 sqft
LARGE, CLASSIC, one bedroom apartment with hardwood floors throughout, TONS of closets, formal dining room, tiled kitchen and bathroom, and MUCH MORE.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mid-City West
1 Unit Available
620 S Sweetzer Ave 10
620 South Sweetzer Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
750 sqft
Sweetzer - Property Id: 279062 Lovely Spacious 1 Bedroom This attractive apartment is located in a 16 unit walk up community featuring a pool. The apartment is 1 block south of Melrose Blvd near Crescent Heights Blvd.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Robertson
1 Unit Available
1475 S Wooster St 5
1475 South Wooster Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
800 sqft
Spacious 1 bed 1 bath apartment - Property Id: 214003 Fully remodeled Pico Robertson vicinity spacious, bright 1 bed/1 bath apartment on the second floor with a large balcony.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
884 Palm Ave 201
884 Palm Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm Apartments - Property Id: 157060 Fantastic 1 Bedroom Apartment available.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Robertson
1 Unit Available
1515 S Beverly Dr
1515 South Beverly Drive, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bed, 1 Bath - Property Id: 24424 Bright quiet 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condominium with treetop view from living room and balcony . Remodel kitchen and flooring. Plenty of space for storage throughout the unit.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mid-City West
1 Unit Available
141 S Clark Dr. #230
141 South Clark Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,450
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful West Hollywood Studio - Gorgeous Rob Clark Studio with dark hardwood floors, large walk in closet, nice size kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer and Caesar Stone Counters.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Robertson
1 Unit Available
8539 ST CASHIO
8539 Cashio Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
900 sqft
This charming quadruplex has a rare vacancy on the bottom floor in the back of the building, is pet friendly and comes with a private 1-car garage w/ remote control.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
PICO
1 Unit Available
6127 ST ALCOTT
6127 Alcott Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6127 ST ALCOTT in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
South Robertson
1 Unit Available
9100 Whitworth Drive
9100 Whitworth Drive, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
700 sqft
View this unit and the property at www.aridanproperties.com/7/whitworth.htm. For a private showing, please email, call, or text me.
