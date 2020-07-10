/
apartments with washer dryer
353 Apartments for rent in Beverly Hills, CA with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
352 S Palm Dr
352 South Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,350
This charming Spanish home is conveniently located in the heart of Beverly Hills! Features include updated 3 bedroom/2 baths, , 1643 sq.ft, formal dining room, breakfast area with lovely views of the private courtyard.
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
9908 Robbins Dr
9908 Robbins Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1800 sqft
This 1800 square foot FURNISHED Townhouse home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms. It is located at 9908 Robbins Dr Beverly Hills, California. Beautiful, spacious and completely renovated 3 bed, 2.0 bath apartment.
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
402 N Palm Dr, Beverly
402 North Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,150
700 sqft
Minimum lease term of thirty (31) days. This beautiful place is 5 min WALKING from : The cities best boutiques, Beverly Hills hottest restaurants, golf and tennis clubs.
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
151 South Peck Drive Unit A
151 Peck Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
Studio
$1,800
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bathroom studio home property rental located in a Walker’s Paradise rated neighborhood of Beverly Hills, CA.
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
439 S Maple Dr
439 South Maple Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1900 sqft
Beautiful town house located in Beverly Hills - Property Id: 216328 This beautiful duplex is located in the heart of Beverly Hills with easy access to Olympic. It has 3 spacious bedrooms and two full baths.
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
1491 Carla Ridge
1491 Carla Ridge, Beverly Hills, CA
8 Bedrooms
$29,990
8150 sqft
Available 08/01/20 1491 Carla Ridge - Property Id: 102412 Beautiful stunning view of Los Angeles Contemporary Mediterranean estate in Trousdale with stunning views.
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
216 So Hamilton Dr B
216 S Hamilton Dr, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
Unit B Available 08/01/20 Charming one bedroom - Property Id: 313059 CHARMING BEVERLY hills 1 bed apt in small 3 unit building,adjacent to La Cienega park. Walking distance to Cedars Sinai. Large living room, Separate/dining room or office.
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
9557 Olympic
9557 W Olympic Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1416 sqft
French Normandy townhouse located in the heart of Beverly Hills! This lovely 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has been impeccably restored and updated to maintain its classic charm and character.
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
9945 Durant Dr
9945 Durant Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
950 sqft
Stand alone upper unit home that has 30's style Character - Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Roxbury Park. Centrally located within walking distance to many shops, boutique hotels and Century City mall.
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
9933 Robbins Drive
9933 Robbins Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1000 sqft
THIS UNIT IS IN THE HEART OF BEVERLY HILLS ON A VERY DESIRABLE BLOCK! 2nd floor unit with 1 parking spot in the carport.
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
320 N Crescent Dr
320 North Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,850
1480 sqft
Minimum lease term of thirty (31) days This location is the best location in Beverly Hills while you can just walk to all the restaurants and shopping centers.
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
264 S Reeves Drive, Apt. 204
264 Reeves Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
850 sqft
This one bedroom one bathroom apartment features hardwood floors throughout, recently remodeled bathroom with a separate shower and bathtub, air conditioning, and stacked washer and dryer inside the unit. Also comes with one carport space.
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
9544 W OLYMPIC
9544 West Olympic Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1250 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom in Beverly Hills. Hardwood floors, laundry in unit, dishwasher, 2 car private garage, crown moldings. Walk to Beverly Drive, Rodeo Drive, Roxbury park. will consider pets
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
9372 W OLYMPIC
9372 West Olympic Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1100 sqft
Downstairs unit with big windows facing a lovely green courtyard. Beautifully landscaped is this upgraded classic 1936 building with charm. The kitchen and bathroom have all been remodeled. Hardwood floors throughout.
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
1054 SHADOW HILL Way
1054 Shadow Hill Way, Beverly Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$27,500
3610 sqft
This private and gated single-story estate sits on one of the most desirable streets in Beverly Hills, near the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel.
Results within 1 mile of Beverly Hills
Verified
$
26 Units Available
Mid-City West
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,725
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,250
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1172 sqft
Homes with gourmet kitchens, huge walk-in closets, high ceilings, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an infinity pool, fitness center, and bike storage, among other amenities. Fifteen minutes from downtown Los Angeles.
Verified
4 Units Available
Westside
Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,559
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1156 sqft
Close to 20th Century Fox Studios and offering spectacular views of Century City and the Hollywood Hills. Community facilities include a courtyard, a carport and on-site laundry. Apartments have modern kitchen and patio/balcony.
Verified
14 Units Available
West Hollywood
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,995
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,970
1549 sqft
The Apartment Residences at AKA offers brand new, unfurnished one- and two-bedroom apartment residences and penthouses, with condominium-quality finishes, spacious floor plans, and spectacular lifestyle amenities including an outdoor pool deck,
Verified
$
27 Units Available
South Robertson
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,890
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1264 sqft
Close to Beverly Hills and the I-405. Luxury apartments with a fireplace and a modern kitchen. Newly furnished and includes private laundry facilities. Community has a pool, a sauna and a gym.
Verified
$
13 Units Available
Mid-City West
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,499
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,124
1277 sqft
Enjoy modern living with hardwood floors, garden-style tubs and luxurious stand-up showers, all within walking distance of downtown Roswell. Amenities include a clubroom, fitness center, loft with gaming station and more.
Verified
1 Unit Available
West Hollywood
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,558
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Via at Sunset Plaza is ideally located one block off of the iconic Sunset Strip in West Hollywood- one of Los Angeles’ most coveted and livable neighborhoods.
Verified
27 Units Available
Westside
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$10,200
1824 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
2731 sqft
Custom-designed luxury residences feature floor to ceiling windows, great views, open living spaces and stainless steel appliances. Community features lounge and coffee bar, fitness center and indoor lap pool.
Verified
1 Unit Available
South Robertson
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,549
Located in Pico-Robertson/Beverlywood offers real wood floors, NEW carpet in the bedrooms, NEW paint throughout, NEW light fixtures throughout, Stainless Steel appliances, Washer & Dryer in unit, NEW blinds throughout, Granite countertops, Large
Verified
1 Unit Available
Mid-City West
738 South Ogden Drive
738 South Ogden Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,475
1340 sqft
738 South Ogden Drive - Unit 301 Available 07/15/20 Super Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment off Miracle Mile! - This beautiful upgraded, super spacious, condo-style 2bed/2bath apartment with designer touches throughout can soon be yours! Finishes
