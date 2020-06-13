Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:51 PM

334 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Beverly Hills, CA

Finding an apartment in Beverly Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 9 at 07:02pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
Empire at Burton Way
9265 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$5,800
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath - IMAGINE a floor plan that combines style and sophistication with functionality, redefining spacious. IMAGINE amenities with both convenience and indulgence in mind.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
9933 Robbins Drive
9933 Robbins Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1000 sqft
THIS UNIT IS IN THE HEART OF BEVERLY HILLS ON A VERY DESIRABLE BLOCK! 2nd floor unit with 1 parking spot in the carport.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
216 So Hamilton A
216 S Hamilton Dr, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
Charming private 1 bed BEVERLY HILLS cottage - Property Id: 81076 Located in prime Beverly Hills location. This one bedroom has it all. Central air conditioning. Hardwood floors. Newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen, washer and dryer.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
9955 Robbins Dr
9955 Robbins Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
Elegant 1 bedroom apartment in Beverly Hills.. - Property Id: 287860 This is an elegant 1 bedroom apartment in Beverly Hills. The building was built in the 1930's and is replete with architectural features true to that era.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
203 N Almont Dr
203 North Almont Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
Charming apartment at the heart of Beverly Hills - Property Id: 89077 This is a charming 1 bedroom apartment that has just been recently renovated. It's strategic location brings Beverly Hills and its amenities closer to you.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
226 S Rexford Drive
226 South Rexford Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1450 sqft
Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, just blocks from the Golden Triangle, upscale shopping & trendy restaurants. Newly renovated units are spacious and naturally lit by classic mid-century tall pane windows.
Results within 1 mile of Beverly Hills
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Westside
28 Units Available
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$10,200
1824 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
2465 sqft
Custom-designed luxury residences feature floor to ceiling windows, great views, open living spaces and stainless steel appliances. Community features lounge and coffee bar, fitness center and indoor lap pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
South Robertson
34 Units Available
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
1264 sqft
Close to Beverly Hills and the I-405. Luxury apartments with a fireplace and a modern kitchen. Newly furnished and includes private laundry facilities. Community has a pool, a sauna and a gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Mid-City West
24 Units Available
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,741
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,929
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$11,718
1695 sqft
A pet-friendly community with such amenities as a sky deck, rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Homes feature walk-in closets, custom cabinetry and picturesque views of Hollywood Hills. Close to Fairfax Avenue and 3rd Street.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
Westside
2 Units Available
Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,242
1156 sqft
Close to 20th Century Fox Studios and offering spectacular views of Century City and the Hollywood Hills. Community facilities include a courtyard, a carport and on-site laundry. Apartments have modern kitchen and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Mid-City West
19 Units Available
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,800
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,350
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1172 sqft
Homes with gourmet kitchens, huge walk-in closets, high ceilings, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an infinity pool, fitness center, and bike storage, among other amenities. Fifteen minutes from downtown Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Mid-City West
19 Units Available
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,499
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,395
1277 sqft
Enjoy modern living with hardwood floors, garden-style tubs and luxurious stand-up showers, all within walking distance of downtown Roswell. Amenities include a clubroom, fitness center, loft with gaming station and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
West Hollywood
8 Units Available
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St., West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$1,602
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,738
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
West Hollywood
11 Units Available
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,895
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,370
1549 sqft
The Apartment Residences at AKA offers brand new, unfurnished one- and two-bedroom apartment residences and penthouses, with condominium-quality finishes, spacious floor plans, and spectacular lifestyle amenities including an outdoor pool deck,
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Via at Sunset Plaza is ideally located 1 block off of the iconic Sunset Strip in West Hollywood- one of Los Angeles’ most coveted and livable neighborhoods.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1100 Alta Loma Rd #1002
1100 Alta Loma Road, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1820 sqft
Stylish and Chic Condo for Rent in Prestigious Empire West - Dramatic double-door entry leads into open floor plan with high-gloss, porcelain tile floors throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
884 Palm Ave 201
884 Palm Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm Apartments - Property Id: 157060 Fantastic 1 Bedroom Apartment available.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Robertson
1 Unit Available
1515 S Beverly Dr
1515 South Beverly Drive, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bed, 1 Bath - Property Id: 24424 Bright quiet 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condominium with treetop view from living room and balcony . Remodel kitchen and flooring. Plenty of space for storage throughout the unit.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Robertson
1 Unit Available
1475 S Wooster St 5
1475 South Wooster Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
800 sqft
Spacious 1 bed 1 bath apartment - Property Id: 214003 Fully remodeled Pico Robertson vicinity spacious, bright 1 bed/1 bath apartment on the second floor with a large balcony.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Robertson
1 Unit Available
The Canfield
1480 South Canfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
1200 sqft
About The Community: The Canfield is newly renovated 15 unit building in the heart of the very desirable Pico-Robertson neighborhood, located right in between respectable Beverly Hills and Beverlywood neighborhoods.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Westside
1 Unit Available
10365 Monte Mar Dr
10365 Monte Mar Drive, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,995
3500 sqft
Located in beautiful Cheviot Hills. Fantastic bright two story home w/ pool and golf course views. - Wonderful Cheviot Hills home.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8538 West Knoll Drive
8538 West Knoll Drive, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,900
1300 sqft
8538 West Knoll Drive Available 07/01/20 Luxury Remodeled Home with City Views in the Heart of West Hollywood - Luxurious remodeled 2bed, 2bath home on prime W. Knoll Drive, just steps from Santa Monica Blvd.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mid-City West
1 Unit Available
132 N Crescent Heights Boulevard
132 North Crescent Heights Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
1741 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pretty and classic, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental on the vibrant Mid-City West neighborhood in L.A.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Robertson
1 Unit Available
1420 Peerless Place Unit 319
1420 Peerless Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,831
1227 sqft
Beautiful and Fully Remodeled 2 bedroom - Live at HillCreste Apartments in Century City, California 90035 to enjoy luxury amenities and a premium location near Beverly Hills.
City Guide for Beverly Hills, CA

"Beverly Hills: That's where I want to be! Living in Beverly Hills... Beverly Hills - Rolling like a celebrity!" (-Weezer, "Beverly Hills")

Well-known as the home to the posh 90210 zip code, there are no hillbillies as far as the eye can see on this playground for the rich and famous. Home to some of the biggest celebrities, Beverly Hills is usually synonymous with Hollywood and offers some of the best (read: expensive) shopping, dining, and hospitality in the world. Situated near West Hollywood in Los Angeles County, it's part of the “Golden Triangle” along with neighboring areas Holmby Hills and Bel-Air, with Rodeo Drive at its center. 34,358 people enjoy its warm Mediterranean climate, with temps for the summer reaching into the 80s and dropping to the 60s in the winter time (I know, brrr, right?). To live among the crème de la crème, you can be expected to dole out a pretty penny – living the posh life here costs about 72 percent above the U.S. average. Not a Hollywood exec, actor, or trust fund baby? You can still make it work. Read on.

Having trouble with Craigslist Beverly Hills? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Beverly Hills, CA

Finding an apartment in Beverly Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

