2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:49 PM
357 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Beverly Hills, CA
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
9933 Robbins Drive
9933 Robbins Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1000 sqft
THIS UNIT IS IN THE HEART OF BEVERLY HILLS ON A VERY DESIRABLE BLOCK! 2nd floor unit with 1 parking spot in the carport.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
320 N Crescent Dr
320 North Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,850
1480 sqft
Minimum lease term of thirty (31) days This location is the best location in Beverly Hills while you can just walk to all the restaurants and shopping centers.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
423 S Rexford Drive
423 South Rexford Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1097 sqft
This condo is completely remodeled in City of Beverly Hills. Consisting of two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, living room, dining area, breakfast bar as well as IN-UNIT LAUNDRY and an oversize balcony (approx.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
9332 W Olympic
9332 West Olympic Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9332 W Olympic in Beverly Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
9557 Olympic
9557 W Olympic Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1416 sqft
French Normandy townhouse located in the heart of Beverly Hills! This lovely 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has been impeccably restored and updated to maintain its classic charm and character.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
9544 W OLYMPIC
9544 West Olympic Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9544 W OLYMPIC in Beverly Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
226 S Rexford Drive
226 South Rexford Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1450 sqft
Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, just blocks from the Golden Triangle, upscale shopping & trendy restaurants. Newly renovated units are spacious and naturally lit by classic mid-century tall pane windows.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
159 Rodeo
159 South Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
2050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 159 Rodeo in Beverly Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
9372 W OLYMPIC
9372 West Olympic Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9372 W OLYMPIC in Beverly Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
9601 CHARLEVILLE
9601 Charleville Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,100
1635 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9601 CHARLEVILLE in Beverly Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated February 20 at 07:40pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
1134 Miradero Road
1134 Miradero Road, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1920 sqft
Incredible views from every room! Flagstone wrap around deck and patio. Tile and wood floors. Large living room for entertaining with beam ceilings and toasty fireplace.Very private and serene yet close to town.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
South Robertson
34 Units Available
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
1264 sqft
Close to Beverly Hills and the I-405. Luxury apartments with a fireplace and a modern kitchen. Newly furnished and includes private laundry facilities. Community has a pool, a sauna and a gym.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Mid-City West
25 Units Available
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$11,782
1695 sqft
A pet-friendly community with such amenities as a sky deck, rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Homes feature walk-in closets, custom cabinetry and picturesque views of Hollywood Hills. Close to Fairfax Avenue and 3rd Street.
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Westside
3 Units Available
Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1156 sqft
Close to 20th Century Fox Studios and offering spectacular views of Century City and the Hollywood Hills. Community facilities include a courtyard, a carport and on-site laundry. Apartments have modern kitchen and patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Mid-City West
17 Units Available
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1172 sqft
Homes with gourmet kitchens, huge walk-in closets, high ceilings, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an infinity pool, fitness center, and bike storage, among other amenities. Fifteen minutes from downtown Los Angeles.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Westside
28 Units Available
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$10,200
1824 sqft
Custom-designed luxury residences feature floor to ceiling windows, great views, open living spaces and stainless steel appliances. Community features lounge and coffee bar, fitness center and indoor lap pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
West Hollywood
11 Units Available
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,370
1549 sqft
The Apartment Residences at AKA offers brand new, unfurnished one- and two-bedroom apartment residences and penthouses, with condominium-quality finishes, spacious floor plans, and spectacular lifestyle amenities including an outdoor pool deck,
Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
South Robertson
1 Unit Available
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,549
Located in Pico-Robertson/Beverlywood offers real wood floors, NEW carpet in the bedrooms, NEW paint throughout, NEW light fixtures throughout, Stainless Steel appliances, Washer & Dryer in unit, NEW blinds throughout, Granite countertops, Large
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8538 West Knoll Drive
8538 West Knoll Drive, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,900
1300 sqft
8538 West Knoll Drive Available 07/01/20 Luxury Remodeled Home with City Views in the Heart of West Hollywood - Luxurious remodeled 2bed, 2bath home on prime W. Knoll Drive, just steps from Santa Monica Blvd.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Robertson
1 Unit Available
1420 Peerless Place Unit 319
1420 Peerless Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,831
1227 sqft
Beautiful and Fully Remodeled 2 bedroom - Live at HillCreste Apartments in Century City, California 90035 to enjoy luxury amenities and a premium location near Beverly Hills.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8490 Fountain Ave 104
8490 Fountain Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1502 sqft
Unit 104 Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous 2bdrm West Hollywood Condo 1400 sq ft - Property Id: 289335 Newly renovated large 2 bdrm, 2 bath condo with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, new cabinets, washer/dryer in unit, central heating and a/c,
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Robertson
1 Unit Available
1051 S Sherbourne Dr
1051 South Sherbourne Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
1280 sqft
Luxurious Unit Fully Renovated Unit - Property Id: 106228 DESIGN NOTES* Newly renovated (completed September, 2018)* White, crisp and airy Cape Cod inspired * All new state of the art, stainless steel appliances* Custom tile and marble bathrooms*
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mid-City West
1 Unit Available
423 Arnaz Dr Unit 101
423 Arnaz Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1170 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
1100 Alta Loma Rd #1002
1100 Alta Loma Road, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1820 sqft
Stylish and Chic Condo for Rent in Prestigious Empire West - Dramatic double-door entry leads into open floor plan with high-gloss, porcelain tile floors throughout.
