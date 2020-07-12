Apartment List
634 Apartments for rent in Beverly Hills, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Beverly Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
352 S Palm Dr
352 South Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,350
1643 sqft
This charming Spanish home is conveniently located in the heart of Beverly Hills! Features include updated 3 bedroom/2 baths, , 1643 sq.ft, formal dining room, breakfast area with lovely views of the private courtyard.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
9908 Robbins Dr
9908 Robbins Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1800 sqft
This 1800 square foot FURNISHED Townhouse home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms. It is located at 9908 Robbins Dr Beverly Hills, California. Beautiful, spacious and completely renovated 3 bed, 2.0 bath apartment.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
402 N Palm Dr, Beverly
402 North Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,150
700 sqft
Minimum lease term of thirty (31) days. This beautiful place is 5 min WALKING from : The cities best boutiques, Beverly Hills hottest restaurants, golf and tennis clubs.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
227 S Hamilton Dr
227 South Hamilton Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,895
1274 sqft
Beautiful Unit And Building In Beverly Hills! - Text for showings: (213) 205-0053 Located in Beverly Hills in the Villa Hamilton Park building this unit boasts 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and close to 1,300sf.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
151 South Peck Drive Unit A
151 Peck Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
Studio
$1,800
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bathroom studio home property rental located in a Walker’s Paradise rated neighborhood of Beverly Hills, CA.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
439 S Maple Dr
439 South Maple Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1900 sqft
Beautiful town house located in Beverly Hills - Property Id: 216328 This beautiful duplex is located in the heart of Beverly Hills with easy access to Olympic. It has 3 spacious bedrooms and two full baths.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
225 S. Hamilton Dr. #108
225 South Hamilton Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,200
2250 sqft
Gorgeous Modern Townhome In Fantastic Beverly Hills Location! - VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE! Located in the much sought after, Villa Hamilton Park, this gorgeous rear townhome unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and almost 2,300 Square Feet.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
9332 W Olympic
9332 West Olympic Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1200 sqft
Welcome to your classic Beverly Hills apartment located minutes away from all Beverly Hills has to offer. This stunning, 2 bed & 2 bath spacious unit, offers updated kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
9557 Olympic
9557 W Olympic Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1416 sqft
French Normandy townhouse located in the heart of Beverly Hills! This lovely 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has been impeccably restored and updated to maintain its classic charm and character.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
224 S Rexford Drive
224 South Rexford Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1450 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED MODERN DUPLEX NOW AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, just blocks from the Golden Triangle, upscale shopping & trendy restaurants. Spacious unit naturally lit by classic mid-century tall pane windows.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
9945 Durant Dr
9945 Durant Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
950 sqft
Stand alone upper unit home that has 30's style Character - Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Roxbury Park. Centrally located within walking distance to many shops, boutique hotels and Century City mall.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
9933 Robbins Drive
9933 Robbins Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1000 sqft
THIS UNIT IS IN THE HEART OF BEVERLY HILLS ON A VERY DESIRABLE BLOCK! 2nd floor unit with 1 parking spot in the carport.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
320 N Crescent Dr
320 North Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,850
1480 sqft
Minimum lease term of thirty (31) days This location is the best location in Beverly Hills while you can just walk to all the restaurants and shopping centers.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
436 S Oakhurst Dr
436 South Oakhurst Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1100 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Beverly Hills. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and led recessed lighting . Utilities included: water & trash.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
264 S Reeves Drive, Apt. 204
264 Reeves Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
850 sqft
This one bedroom one bathroom apartment features hardwood floors throughout, recently remodeled bathroom with a separate shower and bathtub, air conditioning, and stacked washer and dryer inside the unit. Also comes with one carport space.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
1293 Monte Cielo Drive
1293 Monte Cielo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$38,999
6875 sqft
This magnificent newly constructed custom estate with the finest amenities and craftsmanship. Advanced technology includes Solar Panels, Alarm System and Smart Home Controls.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
9544 W OLYMPIC
9544 West Olympic Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1250 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom in Beverly Hills. Hardwood floors, laundry in unit, dishwasher, 2 car private garage, crown moldings. Walk to Beverly Drive, Rodeo Drive, Roxbury park. will consider pets

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
720 N Crescent Drive
720 North Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
6 Bedrooms
$55,000
8055 sqft
Welcome to this beautifully updated and furnished estate in the Beverly Hills Flats. The home shines with an open floor plan that is sure to impress guests and loved ones alike.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
154 N Arnaz Drive
154 North Arnaz Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1941 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Welcome to 154 N Arnaz Dr – a fabulous 1934 Spanish duplex on one of the best tree-lined streets in Beverly Hills, with it’s own neighborhood park opposite. This ground floor, remodeled home is very quiet and private.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
9601 CHARLEVILLE
9601 Charleville Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,100
1635 sqft
50's Manhattan-style penthouse in Beverly Hills, by renowned architect, Peter Choate, newly remodeled, comprises 2 bedrooms,2.5 bathrooms + den, high ceilings, crown molding, light interior + hardwood floors.

1 of 14

Last updated January 25 at 11:09pm
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
272 South SWALL Drive
272 South Swall Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1835 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Beverly Hills. Fully updated but retaining all the original charm of this bright and airy 1926 home.

1 of 23

Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
1054 SHADOW HILL Way
1054 Shadow Hill Way, Beverly Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$27,500
3610 sqft
This private and gated single-story estate sits on one of the most desirable streets in Beverly Hills, near the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
450 SOUTH MAPLE DRIVE, UNIT 201
450 South Maple Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Gigantic Condo in Beverly Hills!!! - Contact Info: Ron | (818) 939-1031 Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to live in a beautiful spacious condominium in Beverly Hills.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
350 S McCarty DR
350 Mccarty Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,495
700 sqft
Lovely Modern upper luxury unit located in the heart of Beverly Hills. Upper Unit features one bedroom and one bathroom with unique large, private, outdoor deck that faces McCarty. Master bathroom has dual sinks and large shower.
City Guide for Beverly Hills, CA

"Beverly Hills: That's where I want to be! Living in Beverly Hills... Beverly Hills - Rolling like a celebrity!" (-Weezer, "Beverly Hills")

Well-known as the home to the posh 90210 zip code, there are no hillbillies as far as the eye can see on this playground for the rich and famous. Home to some of the biggest celebrities, Beverly Hills is usually synonymous with Hollywood and offers some of the best (read: expensive) shopping, dining, and hospitality in the world. Situated near West Hollywood in Los Angeles County, it's part of the “Golden Triangle” along with neighboring areas Holmby Hills and Bel-Air, with Rodeo Drive at its center. 34,358 people enjoy its warm Mediterranean climate, with temps for the summer reaching into the 80s and dropping to the 60s in the winter time (I know, brrr, right?). To live among the crème de la crème, you can be expected to dole out a pretty penny – living the posh life here costs about 72 percent above the U.S. average. Not a Hollywood exec, actor, or trust fund baby? You can still make it work. Read on.

Having trouble with Craigslist Beverly Hills? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Beverly Hills, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Beverly Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

