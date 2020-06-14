Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

199 Apartments for rent in Beverly Hills, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Beverly Hills renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 9 at 07:02pm
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
Empire at Burton Way
9265 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$5,800
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath - IMAGINE a floor plan that combines style and sophistication with functionality, redefining spacious. IMAGINE amenities with both convenience and indulgence in mind.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
225 S. Hamilton Dr. #108
225 South Hamilton Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,200
2250 sqft
Gorgeous Modern Townhome In Fantastic Beverly Hills Location! - Located in the much sought after, Villa Hamilton Park, this gorgeous rear townhome unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and almost 2,300 Square Feet.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
9291 Burton Way
9291 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$19,000
1200 sqft
Welcome to Viceroy L’Ermitage, a contemporary residences in the heart of Beverly Hills. Stunning One Bedroom with natural light and glamorous touches, 1,200 sq. ft.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
1293 Monte Cielo Drive
1293 Monte Cielo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$38,999
6875 sqft
This magnificent newly constructed custom estate with the finest amenities and craftsmanship. Advanced technology includes Solar Panels, Alarm System and Smart Home Controls.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
261 S Reeves Drive
261 Reeves Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2265 sqft
Located in the prestigious city of Beverly Hills, a splendid 2,265 square foot, three bedroom, and two-and-one-half bath condominium awaits.
Results within 1 mile of Beverly Hills
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mid-City West
19 Units Available
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,499
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,395
1277 sqft
Enjoy modern living with hardwood floors, garden-style tubs and luxurious stand-up showers, all within walking distance of downtown Roswell. Amenities include a clubroom, fitness center, loft with gaming station and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
West Hollywood
9 Units Available
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St., West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$1,777
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,794
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,492
1100 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westside
28 Units Available
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$10,200
1824 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
2465 sqft
Custom-designed luxury residences feature floor to ceiling windows, great views, open living spaces and stainless steel appliances. Community features lounge and coffee bar, fitness center and indoor lap pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
South Robertson
34 Units Available
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
1264 sqft
Close to Beverly Hills and the I-405. Luxury apartments with a fireplace and a modern kitchen. Newly furnished and includes private laundry facilities. Community has a pool, a sauna and a gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Mid-City West
24 Units Available
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,741
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,929
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$11,718
1695 sqft
A pet-friendly community with such amenities as a sky deck, rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Homes feature walk-in closets, custom cabinetry and picturesque views of Hollywood Hills. Close to Fairfax Avenue and 3rd Street.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mid-City West
19 Units Available
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,800
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,350
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1172 sqft
Homes with gourmet kitchens, huge walk-in closets, high ceilings, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an infinity pool, fitness center, and bike storage, among other amenities. Fifteen minutes from downtown Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Hollywood
11 Units Available
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,895
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,370
1549 sqft
The Apartment Residences at AKA offers brand new, unfurnished one- and two-bedroom apartment residences and penthouses, with condominium-quality finishes, spacious floor plans, and spectacular lifestyle amenities including an outdoor pool deck,

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Westside
1 Unit Available
2170 Century Park East
2170 Century Park East, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,550
1267 sqft
The best location at a great price! Large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom fully furnished is located 5 min walk to all the hot spots in Century City, Beverly Hills and shopping area.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Robertson
1 Unit Available
1515 S Beverly Dr
1515 South Beverly Drive, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bed, 1 Bath - Property Id: 24424 Bright quiet 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condominium with treetop view from living room and balcony . Remodel kitchen and flooring. Plenty of space for storage throughout the unit.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mid-City West
1 Unit Available
141 S Clark Dr. #230
141 South Clark Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,450
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful West Hollywood Studio - Gorgeous Rob Clark Studio with dark hardwood floors, large walk in closet, nice size kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer and Caesar Stone Counters.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Robertson
1 Unit Available
The Canfield
1480 South Canfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
1200 sqft
About The Community: The Canfield is newly renovated 15 unit building in the heart of the very desirable Pico-Robertson neighborhood, located right in between respectable Beverly Hills and Beverlywood neighborhoods.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Robertson
1 Unit Available
1420 Peerless Place Unit 319
1420 Peerless Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,831
1227 sqft
Beautiful and Fully Remodeled 2 bedroom - Live at HillCreste Apartments in Century City, California 90035 to enjoy luxury amenities and a premium location near Beverly Hills.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Mid-City West
1 Unit Available
8500 Burton Way
8500 Burton Way, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$13,250
1162 sqft
Situated at the intersection of La Cienega and Burton Way at the gateway to Beverly Hills., 8500 is Caruso Affiliated’s newest luxury apartment project.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Westside
1 Unit Available
1 W Century Drive
1 W Century Dr, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
2500 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit at The Century, a 42-story masterpiece designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, on nearly four private acres of lush gardens with outdoor dining areas, fountains, walking paths, 75 ft. lap pool, with cabanas.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Mid-City West
1 Unit Available
321 S SAN VICENTE
321 San Vicente Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1046 sqft
Panoramic view from DTLA to Century City. Nestled in a gated community on San Vicente and 3rd street, this 6th-floor, southwest-facing 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condominium embraces natural light at its finest.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Westside
1 Unit Available
1875 S Beverly Glen Boulevard
1875 South Beverly Glen Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1507 sqft
Penthouse condo with awesome views of Century City. Completely updated with all new appliances, hardwood floors, new bathrooms, paint, screens and window treatments. Spacious, bright and beautiful 2 bedroom 2.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Westside
1 Unit Available
2340 CENTURY HL
2340 Century Hill, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
2372 sqft
This West facing Townhome offers multiple outdoor spaces including a private Atrium. An updated kitchen offers a Miele dishwasher, and Hood, sub-zero Refrigerator and dual ovens.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
West Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8530 Holloway Drive
8530 Holloway Drive, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
768 sqft
Upper level condo near Sunset Blvd & Santa Monica Blvd. Wood floors throughout. Lots of closet space in bedroom. Fireplace in living room as well as a balcony with city light and mountain views. Includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & microwave.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Westside
1 Unit Available
2222 AVENUE OF THE STARS
2222 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,600
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gracious Century Towers unit with tree top views and great light. In a full-service building with pool, tennis courts, valet parking, gym, concierge and 24-hour switchboard. Great Westside location in iconic Century City building.
City Guide for Beverly Hills, CA

"Beverly Hills: That's where I want to be! Living in Beverly Hills... Beverly Hills - Rolling like a celebrity!" (-Weezer, "Beverly Hills")

Well-known as the home to the posh 90210 zip code, there are no hillbillies as far as the eye can see on this playground for the rich and famous. Home to some of the biggest celebrities, Beverly Hills is usually synonymous with Hollywood and offers some of the best (read: expensive) shopping, dining, and hospitality in the world. Situated near West Hollywood in Los Angeles County, it's part of the “Golden Triangle” along with neighboring areas Holmby Hills and Bel-Air, with Rodeo Drive at its center. 34,358 people enjoy its warm Mediterranean climate, with temps for the summer reaching into the 80s and dropping to the 60s in the winter time (I know, brrr, right?). To live among the crème de la crème, you can be expected to dole out a pretty penny – living the posh life here costs about 72 percent above the U.S. average. Not a Hollywood exec, actor, or trust fund baby? You can still make it work. Read on.

Having trouble with Craigslist Beverly Hills? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Beverly Hills, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Beverly Hills renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

