Beverly Hills, CA
242 South SPALDING Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

242 South SPALDING Drive

242 S Spalding Dr · No Longer Available
Location

242 S Spalding Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Incredible find, best duplex on Spalding! Rare opportunity to live in a totally restored absolutely gorgeous Old World Spanish Duplex with POOL and spa. This duplex is completely walled and secure, enter into a private courtyard with a fountain. This upper unit has huge, light-filled rooms. Living room with cathedral ceilings and fireplace, separate dining room, breakfast room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and Ceasar stone counters, large laundry room,3 bed each with its own bath, master bath has beautiful original tile. Incredible walk-in closets. Upgraded A/C, heating, plumbing, electrical, soundless double pained windows. Beautiful dark hardwood floors and amazing details. Close to all of Beverly Hills. Walk to shops, restaurants, and Beverly Hils High School. Easy to show. Available in March. Call listing agent on cell to show. Do NOT call office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 South SPALDING Drive have any available units?
242 South SPALDING Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 242 South SPALDING Drive have?
Some of 242 South SPALDING Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 South SPALDING Drive currently offering any rent specials?
242 South SPALDING Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 South SPALDING Drive pet-friendly?
No, 242 South SPALDING Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 242 South SPALDING Drive offer parking?
Yes, 242 South SPALDING Drive offers parking.
Does 242 South SPALDING Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 242 South SPALDING Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 South SPALDING Drive have a pool?
Yes, 242 South SPALDING Drive has a pool.
Does 242 South SPALDING Drive have accessible units?
No, 242 South SPALDING Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 242 South SPALDING Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 242 South SPALDING Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 242 South SPALDING Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 242 South SPALDING Drive has units with air conditioning.
