242 South SPALDING Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Incredible find, best duplex on Spalding! Rare opportunity to live in a totally restored absolutely gorgeous Old World Spanish Duplex with POOL and spa. This duplex is completely walled and secure, enter into a private courtyard with a fountain. This upper unit has huge, light-filled rooms. Living room with cathedral ceilings and fireplace, separate dining room, breakfast room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and Ceasar stone counters, large laundry room,3 bed each with its own bath, master bath has beautiful original tile. Incredible walk-in closets. Upgraded A/C, heating, plumbing, electrical, soundless double pained windows. Beautiful dark hardwood floors and amazing details. Close to all of Beverly Hills. Walk to shops, restaurants, and Beverly Hils High School. Easy to show. Available in March. Call listing agent on cell to show. Do NOT call office.