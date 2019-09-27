All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:35 AM

128 S Elm Drive

128 South Elm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

128 South Elm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
hot tub
Fabulous west facing, 4 bedroom 3.5 bath condominium that has been repainted inside and out in neutral colors, located in a 3 unit complex. This property offers direct elevator access to a luxurious entry and central hall. The living room and dining area are enhanced by a floor to ceiling fireplace,
dark hardwood floor, French doors and windows allowing for ample light. The kitchen has a center Island, granite counters and back splash, stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook area. The master suite is private with a luxurious bath including spa tub, steam shower and adjacent walk in closet. The 3 additional bedrooms have customized closets and associated baths. Landlord has repainted the interior of unit with neutral colors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 S Elm Drive have any available units?
128 S Elm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 128 S Elm Drive have?
Some of 128 S Elm Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 S Elm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
128 S Elm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 S Elm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 128 S Elm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 128 S Elm Drive offer parking?
No, 128 S Elm Drive does not offer parking.
Does 128 S Elm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 S Elm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 S Elm Drive have a pool?
No, 128 S Elm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 128 S Elm Drive have accessible units?
No, 128 S Elm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 128 S Elm Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 S Elm Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 S Elm Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 S Elm Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
