128 S Elm Drive

Fabulous west facing, 4 bedroom 3.5 bath condominium that has been repainted inside and out in neutral colors, located in a 3 unit complex. This property offers direct elevator access to a luxurious entry and central hall. The living room and dining area are enhanced by a floor to ceiling fireplace,

dark hardwood floor, French doors and windows allowing for ample light. The kitchen has a center Island, granite counters and back splash, stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook area. The master suite is private with a luxurious bath including spa tub, steam shower and adjacent walk in closet. The 3 additional bedrooms have customized closets and associated baths. Landlord has repainted the interior of unit with neutral colors.