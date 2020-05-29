All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

409 Palm Drive

409 North Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

409 North Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 weeks free move-in special on approved credit 409 Palm is a historical gem, gleaming with design features from the mid-20th century. The community is located in the heart of Beverly Hills and just seconds from Doheny Drive and Robertson Blvd. 409 Palm has undergone extensive interior re-mastering and boasts finishes of a high-end home. Each kitchen is complete with custom designed two-tone Italian cabinetry and is finished off with carrera marble waterfall countertops. The french oak styled floors resonate with years past and are laid in herringbone pattern. The grand room and bedrooms boast 9-10 foot ceilings and are overwhelmed with natural light. The bathrooms are masterfully tiled with Carrera mosaics and Italian white 4x10s and the unit is complete with its own washer and dryer! Even better, this unit comes with spacious patio, perfect for al fresco dining. The pictures advertised are of our model unit, however, the lovely unit available has similar, if not better finishes. This unit will not last long! Please email one of our leasing specialists for a tour.
App Fee - $35.

Amenities: Washer and Dryer in unit, Pets OK, Balcony/Patio.
Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672
https://coastlinerea.com/apartment-rent-details.aspx?id=2139

IT490522 - IT49CO2139

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Palm Drive have any available units?
409 Palm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
Is 409 Palm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
409 Palm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Palm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 Palm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 409 Palm Drive offer parking?
No, 409 Palm Drive does not offer parking.
Does 409 Palm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 409 Palm Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Palm Drive have a pool?
No, 409 Palm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 409 Palm Drive have accessible units?
No, 409 Palm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Palm Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 Palm Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 Palm Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 Palm Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

