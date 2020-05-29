409 Palm Drive

Amenities

2 weeks free move-in special on approved credit 409 Palm is a historical gem, gleaming with design features from the mid-20th century. The community is located in the heart of Beverly Hills and just seconds from Doheny Drive and Robertson Blvd. 409 Palm has undergone extensive interior re-mastering and boasts finishes of a high-end home. Each kitchen is complete with custom designed two-tone Italian cabinetry and is finished off with carrera marble waterfall countertops. The french oak styled floors resonate with years past and are laid in herringbone pattern. The grand room and bedrooms boast 9-10 foot ceilings and are overwhelmed with natural light. The bathrooms are masterfully tiled with Carrera mosaics and Italian white 4x10s and the unit is complete with its own washer and dryer! Even better, this unit comes with spacious patio, perfect for al fresco dining. The pictures advertised are of our model unit, however, the lovely unit available has similar, if not better finishes. This unit will not last long! Please email one of our leasing specialists for a tour.

App Fee - $35.



