Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:35 PM

3829 South Roosevelt Street

3829 South Roosevelt Street · No Longer Available
Location

3829 South Roosevelt Street, Tempe, AZ 85282
Kyrene-Superstition

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single level home in the heart of Tempe! Conveniently located off of Hardy & Baseline! This home features vaulted ceilings, tile and laminate flooring through out, kitchen appliances included and much more! No HOA! RV Gate! Close to ASU, US 60, Downtown Phoenix, SkyHarbor Airport, and so much more! This one won't last long at this price! Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.comBUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU! Our Fee Structure: Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)$225 One Time Management Fee$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"*LICENSED REALTOR**ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,868.75, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3829 South Roosevelt Street have any available units?
3829 South Roosevelt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 3829 South Roosevelt Street currently offering any rent specials?
3829 South Roosevelt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3829 South Roosevelt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3829 South Roosevelt Street is pet friendly.
Does 3829 South Roosevelt Street offer parking?
No, 3829 South Roosevelt Street does not offer parking.
Does 3829 South Roosevelt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3829 South Roosevelt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3829 South Roosevelt Street have a pool?
No, 3829 South Roosevelt Street does not have a pool.
Does 3829 South Roosevelt Street have accessible units?
No, 3829 South Roosevelt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3829 South Roosevelt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3829 South Roosevelt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3829 South Roosevelt Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3829 South Roosevelt Street has units with air conditioning.
