Tempe, AZ
1319 W ELNA RAE Street
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:25 AM

Location

1319 West Elna Rae Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Gililland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1! 5 bed 3 bath home minutes from ASU Main Campus! Home offers split floor plan with two master bedrooms and separate living room and family room with maple laminate wood flooring running throughout with plush carpeted bedrooms. Galley style kitchen with maple cabinets and all kitchen appliances included w/ gas stove and porcelain tile! Bedrooms all have ceiling fans and ceiling lighting. Oversized master bedroom with recessed canned lighting. Master bath offers granite top vanity and custom tile walk-in shower with clear glass shower doors. Indoor laundry room with full size washer and dryer included! Huge back yard with mature shaded tree, built in BBQ area and clean easy to maintain front desert landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 W ELNA RAE Street have any available units?
1319 W ELNA RAE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1319 W ELNA RAE Street have?
Some of 1319 W ELNA RAE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 W ELNA RAE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1319 W ELNA RAE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 W ELNA RAE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1319 W ELNA RAE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1319 W ELNA RAE Street offer parking?
No, 1319 W ELNA RAE Street does not offer parking.
Does 1319 W ELNA RAE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1319 W ELNA RAE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 W ELNA RAE Street have a pool?
No, 1319 W ELNA RAE Street does not have a pool.
Does 1319 W ELNA RAE Street have accessible units?
No, 1319 W ELNA RAE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 W ELNA RAE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1319 W ELNA RAE Street has units with dishwashers.
