1319 W ELNA RAE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1! 5 bed 3 bath home minutes from ASU Main Campus! Home offers split floor plan with two master bedrooms and separate living room and family room with maple laminate wood flooring running throughout with plush carpeted bedrooms. Galley style kitchen with maple cabinets and all kitchen appliances included w/ gas stove and porcelain tile! Bedrooms all have ceiling fans and ceiling lighting. Oversized master bedroom with recessed canned lighting. Master bath offers granite top vanity and custom tile walk-in shower with clear glass shower doors. Indoor laundry room with full size washer and dryer included! Huge back yard with mature shaded tree, built in BBQ area and clean easy to maintain front desert landscaping.