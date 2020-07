Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel air conditioning bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed alarm system carport coffee bar elevator fire pit green community 24hr maintenance bike storage pet friendly sauna

Nestled in the vibrant North Scottsdale neighborhood, complete with a myriad of dining and entertainment options, our luxury apartment homes offer a wide variety of features and amenities that cater to all your needs. Between our private screening room, business center, chef-style catering kitchen in the club lounge, and hospitality bar and game room, your life at One North Scottsdale is filled with comfort and convenience. We invite you to work, play and relax with us at our stylish and all-inclusive oasis.