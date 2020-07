Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access cats allowed carport cc payments e-payments green community

Elevate your lifestyle at Mosaic apartments where comfort, tranquility, and convenience unite. With spacious floor plans, our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in the affluent 85253 ZIP code, are perfect for entertaining or relaxing at the end of the day. Located in the heart of Scottsdale, Mosaic is just minutes from North Scottsdale shopping and restaurants as well as Old Town Scottsdale entertainment and nightlife. Discover urban living in a prime location. Discover Mosaic.