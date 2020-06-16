All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7860 E TAILSPIN Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7860 E TAILSPIN Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

7860 E TAILSPIN Lane

7860 East Tailspin Lane · (480) 522-5410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7860 East Tailspin Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1882 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This bright soft contemporary home is located in the highly sought after Coventry neighborhood of Grayhawk. The quiet cul-de-sac and premium lot next to natural space provide complete privacy within the lushly landscaped back yard. Location is close to all the amazing events that Scottsdale has to offer in the spring. PGA Waste Management tour, Celebration of Fine Art, Barrett-Jackson & spring training. Amazing dining, shopping, hiking & more. Recent renovations include custom Bio-Fuel Fireplace, West Elm chandeliers, Pottery Barn lighting and bathroom hardware. The desirable layout with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 3 car garage is all on one level with no steps! Included for your convenience and your enjoyment is the 65 inch curved 4K Smart Samsung HDTV inside & projector screen outside!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7860 E TAILSPIN Lane have any available units?
7860 E TAILSPIN Lane has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7860 E TAILSPIN Lane have?
Some of 7860 E TAILSPIN Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7860 E TAILSPIN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7860 E TAILSPIN Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7860 E TAILSPIN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7860 E TAILSPIN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7860 E TAILSPIN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7860 E TAILSPIN Lane does offer parking.
Does 7860 E TAILSPIN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7860 E TAILSPIN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7860 E TAILSPIN Lane have a pool?
No, 7860 E TAILSPIN Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7860 E TAILSPIN Lane have accessible units?
No, 7860 E TAILSPIN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7860 E TAILSPIN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7860 E TAILSPIN Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7860 E TAILSPIN Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity