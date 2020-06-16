7860 E TAILSPIN Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This bright soft contemporary home is located in the highly sought after Coventry neighborhood of Grayhawk. The quiet cul-de-sac and premium lot next to natural space provide complete privacy within the lushly landscaped back yard. Location is close to all the amazing events that Scottsdale has to offer in the spring. PGA Waste Management tour, Celebration of Fine Art, Barrett-Jackson & spring training. Amazing dining, shopping, hiking & more. Recent renovations include custom Bio-Fuel Fireplace, West Elm chandeliers, Pottery Barn lighting and bathroom hardware. The desirable layout with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 3 car garage is all on one level with no steps! Included for your convenience and your enjoyment is the 65 inch curved 4K Smart Samsung HDTV inside & projector screen outside!