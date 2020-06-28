All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:04 PM

7495 E paraiso Drive

7495 E Paraiso Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7495 E Paraiso Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
PROPERTY IS LEASED UNTIL 2021. Great Room Concept and amazing 3rd floor North facing outdoor deck w/Mountain Views! 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths + Office/Den/Loft!!! Gourmet Kitchen with high end Stainless Steel appliances, sink, gas cooktop w/range, Double ovens and microwave. Quartz Island & countertops. 20' sliding glass doors! Great Patio with including fountain, lights & Pavers! Custom Window Coverings... Too Much to list. Community heated pool, spa, fitness center! Walk or bike to numerous restaurants, upscale grocery and personal services. 5 minutes to freeway 101, golf, medical facilities. 10 minutes to Kierland & Scottsdale Quarter!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7495 E paraiso Drive have any available units?
7495 E paraiso Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7495 E paraiso Drive have?
Some of 7495 E paraiso Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7495 E paraiso Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7495 E paraiso Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7495 E paraiso Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7495 E paraiso Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7495 E paraiso Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7495 E paraiso Drive offers parking.
Does 7495 E paraiso Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7495 E paraiso Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7495 E paraiso Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7495 E paraiso Drive has a pool.
Does 7495 E paraiso Drive have accessible units?
No, 7495 E paraiso Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7495 E paraiso Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7495 E paraiso Drive has units with dishwashers.
