7495 E paraiso Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

PROPERTY IS LEASED UNTIL 2021. Great Room Concept and amazing 3rd floor North facing outdoor deck w/Mountain Views! 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths + Office/Den/Loft!!! Gourmet Kitchen with high end Stainless Steel appliances, sink, gas cooktop w/range, Double ovens and microwave. Quartz Island & countertops. 20' sliding glass doors! Great Patio with including fountain, lights & Pavers! Custom Window Coverings... Too Much to list. Community heated pool, spa, fitness center! Walk or bike to numerous restaurants, upscale grocery and personal services. 5 minutes to freeway 101, golf, medical facilities. 10 minutes to Kierland & Scottsdale Quarter!