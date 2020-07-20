All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

11650 N 112th St

11650 North 112th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11650 North 112th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

putting green
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
putting green
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bed 2 bath single level North Scottsdale home - Charming 3 Bed 2 bath single level North Scottsdale gem features a freshly painted open floorplan with formal dining area, split master suite, travertine flooring, vaulted ceilings, upgraded kitchen and bathrooms, low maintenance landscaping, putting green, Milgard Tuscany Series windows and a beautiful fireplace. Upgraded kitchen includes breakfast bar, granite countertops, backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, restaurants, freeways, hiking/recreational areas and much much more...MUST SEE !!

(RLNE4195627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

