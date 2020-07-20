11650 N 112th St

Amenities
Charming 3 Bed 2 bath single level North Scottsdale home - Charming 3 Bed 2 bath single level North Scottsdale gem features a freshly painted open floorplan with formal dining area, split master suite, travertine flooring, vaulted ceilings, upgraded kitchen and bathrooms, low maintenance landscaping, putting green, Milgard Tuscany Series windows and a beautiful fireplace. Upgraded kitchen includes breakfast bar, granite countertops, backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, restaurants, freeways, hiking/recreational areas and much much more...MUST SEE !!
