11650 N 112th St

Amenities

putting green granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities putting green cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 Bed 2 bath single level North Scottsdale home - Charming 3 Bed 2 bath single level North Scottsdale gem features a freshly painted open floorplan with formal dining area, split master suite, travertine flooring, vaulted ceilings, upgraded kitchen and bathrooms, low maintenance landscaping, putting green, Milgard Tuscany Series windows and a beautiful fireplace. Upgraded kitchen includes breakfast bar, granite countertops, backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, restaurants, freeways, hiking/recreational areas and much much more...MUST SEE !!



(RLNE4195627)