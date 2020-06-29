Rent Calculator
925 West Peoria Avenue
925 West Peoria Avenue
925 West Peoria Avenue
Location
925 West Peoria Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
AMAZING LOCATION NORTH PHOENIX LOW HOA GATED COMMUNITY WITH POOL
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 925 West Peoria Avenue have any available units?
925 West Peoria Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 925 West Peoria Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
925 West Peoria Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 West Peoria Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 West Peoria Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 925 West Peoria Avenue offer parking?
No, 925 West Peoria Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 925 West Peoria Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 West Peoria Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 West Peoria Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 925 West Peoria Avenue has a pool.
Does 925 West Peoria Avenue have accessible units?
No, 925 West Peoria Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 925 West Peoria Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 925 West Peoria Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 925 West Peoria Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 925 West Peoria Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
