9106 W CYPRESS Street

Amenities

THIS 3 BD 2.5 BATH HOME OFFERS SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LOFT. VAULTED CEILINGS, CARPET, AND TILE THROUGHOUT, LARGE MASTER BD WITH BALCONY, AND DOUBLE SINKS. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN AND FORMAL DINING AREA. NICE SIZE LIVING ROOM WITH LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPING, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, PARKS, SHOPPING, FREEWAYS AND SPORTING VENUES.***Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $3,351.00 includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included*** No Housing Vouchers***NO CATS***