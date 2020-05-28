All apartments in Phoenix
6142 N 28th Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 3:44 AM

6142 N 28th Street

6142 North 28th Street · (480) 505-6274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6142 North 28th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1488 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
ARIZONA BILTMORE ESTATES ∙ 13th Fairway! ∙ BILTMORE VISTA ∙ Townhouse at our LINKS GOLF COURSE with community tennis, pool, spa, clubhouse & gorgeous park like Arizona Biltmore neighborhood grounds of this guarded & gated resort destination in Central Phoenix ∙ Convenient to Downtown PHX, Sky Harbor International, Scottsdale with Quick Freeway Access & Popular Hiking in the Phoenix Mountains Preserve Park & up Piestewa Peak via our Grande Paseo Trail - Mountain Views or watch the golfers & scenic Arizona Sunsets daily! This comfortably furnished home is priced for a 12 month or longer lease term. Shorter lease terms may be available based on Seasonally Available Dates. Lovely patio on the Arizona Biltmore Golf Course Link's 13th Fairway!Check back for updated p

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6142 N 28th Street have any available units?
6142 N 28th Street has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6142 N 28th Street have?
Some of 6142 N 28th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6142 N 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6142 N 28th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6142 N 28th Street pet-friendly?
No, 6142 N 28th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6142 N 28th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6142 N 28th Street does offer parking.
Does 6142 N 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6142 N 28th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6142 N 28th Street have a pool?
Yes, 6142 N 28th Street has a pool.
Does 6142 N 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 6142 N 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6142 N 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6142 N 28th Street has units with dishwashers.
