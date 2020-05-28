6142 N 28th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

ARIZONA BILTMORE ESTATES ∙ 13th Fairway! ∙ BILTMORE VISTA ∙ Townhouse at our LINKS GOLF COURSE with community tennis, pool, spa, clubhouse & gorgeous park like Arizona Biltmore neighborhood grounds of this guarded & gated resort destination in Central Phoenix ∙ Convenient to Downtown PHX, Sky Harbor International, Scottsdale with Quick Freeway Access & Popular Hiking in the Phoenix Mountains Preserve Park & up Piestewa Peak via our Grande Paseo Trail - Mountain Views or watch the golfers & scenic Arizona Sunsets daily! This comfortably furnished home is priced for a 12 month or longer lease term. Shorter lease terms may be available based on Seasonally Available Dates. Lovely patio on the Arizona Biltmore Golf Course Link's 13th Fairway!Check back for updated p