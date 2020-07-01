All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 9 2020 at 10:48 PM

4216 N 43RD Street

4216 North 43rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4216 North 43rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4216 N 43RD Street have any available units?
4216 N 43RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4216 N 43RD Street have?
Some of 4216 N 43RD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4216 N 43RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
4216 N 43RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4216 N 43RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 4216 N 43RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4216 N 43RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 4216 N 43RD Street offers parking.
Does 4216 N 43RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4216 N 43RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4216 N 43RD Street have a pool?
Yes, 4216 N 43RD Street has a pool.
Does 4216 N 43RD Street have accessible units?
No, 4216 N 43RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4216 N 43RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4216 N 43RD Street has units with dishwashers.

