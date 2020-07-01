Rent Calculator
Last updated April 9 2020 at 12:08 AM
1 of 13
1421 E BLOCH Road
1421 East Bloch Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1421 East Bloch Road, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Fresh paint and some new carpet. clean garage. Nice spacious living room. upstairs laundry. Close to park, downtown, and airport.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1421 E BLOCH Road have any available units?
1421 E BLOCH Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1421 E BLOCH Road have?
Some of 1421 E BLOCH Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1421 E BLOCH Road currently offering any rent specials?
1421 E BLOCH Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 E BLOCH Road pet-friendly?
No, 1421 E BLOCH Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1421 E BLOCH Road offer parking?
Yes, 1421 E BLOCH Road offers parking.
Does 1421 E BLOCH Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 E BLOCH Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 E BLOCH Road have a pool?
No, 1421 E BLOCH Road does not have a pool.
Does 1421 E BLOCH Road have accessible units?
No, 1421 E BLOCH Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 E BLOCH Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 E BLOCH Road has units with dishwashers.
