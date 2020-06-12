Rent Calculator
All apartments in Mesa
2342 W IMPALA Avenue
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:22 AM
1 of 1
2342 W IMPALA Avenue
2342 West Impala Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
2342 West Impala Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great Location on a large lot! Walk in pantry, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, open floor plan with plenty of living space and natural light. Covered patio and spacious backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2342 W IMPALA Avenue have any available units?
2342 W IMPALA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2342 W IMPALA Avenue have?
Some of 2342 W IMPALA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2342 W IMPALA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2342 W IMPALA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2342 W IMPALA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2342 W IMPALA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 2342 W IMPALA Avenue offer parking?
No, 2342 W IMPALA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2342 W IMPALA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2342 W IMPALA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2342 W IMPALA Avenue have a pool?
No, 2342 W IMPALA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2342 W IMPALA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2342 W IMPALA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2342 W IMPALA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2342 W IMPALA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
