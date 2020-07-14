All apartments in Mesa
Twin Palms
Twin Palms

1101 S Sycamore · (480) 418-9455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1101 S Sycamore, Mesa, AZ 85202

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 119 · Avail. now

$1,045

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Unit 315 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,045

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Twin Palms.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Welcome to Sage Condos, an 86-unit apartment community located in beautiful Mesa, AZ. Sage Condos boasts an incredible location, tucked directly across the street from Mesa Community College, only steps from dozens of restaurants, shops, and entertainment hot-spots, and imminently accessible from the 101, 87, and 60 Freeways. With all of this only seconds from your front door, you can tackle each day with vigor before returning to your quiet apartment home, featuring upgraded apartment amenities such as washers and dryers in each apartment, spacious closets, and private patios or balconies. Need a change of scenery? Browse our lush grounds or lounge under the shady gazebo on our pool deck. Here at Sage Condos, everything you need is within reach. Contact our leasing office today to schedule your personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
rent: $35/month per pet.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Twin Palms have any available units?
Twin Palms has 2 units available starting at $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Twin Palms have?
Some of Twin Palms's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Twin Palms currently offering any rent specials?
Twin Palms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Twin Palms pet-friendly?
Yes, Twin Palms is pet friendly.
Does Twin Palms offer parking?
Yes, Twin Palms offers parking.
Does Twin Palms have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Twin Palms offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Twin Palms have a pool?
Yes, Twin Palms has a pool.
Does Twin Palms have accessible units?
Yes, Twin Palms has accessible units.
Does Twin Palms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Twin Palms has units with dishwashers.
