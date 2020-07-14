Twin Palms

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Welcome to Sage Condos, an 86-unit apartment community located in beautiful Mesa, AZ. Sage Condos boasts an incredible location, tucked directly across the street from Mesa Community College, only steps from dozens of restaurants, shops, and entertainment hot-spots, and imminently accessible from the 101, 87, and 60 Freeways. With all of this only seconds from your front door, you can tackle each day with vigor before returning to your quiet apartment home, featuring upgraded apartment amenities such as washers and dryers in each apartment, spacious closets, and private patios or balconies. Need a change of scenery? Browse our lush grounds or lounge under the shady gazebo on our pool deck. Here at Sage Condos, everything you need is within reach. Contact our leasing office today to schedule your personal tour!