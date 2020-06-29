All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like Madera Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
Madera Point
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:45 PM

Madera Point

Open Now until 6pm
445 S Dobson Rd · (480) 372-9017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Get $260 Off Select New Homes If You Move In July!
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

445 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2088 · Avail. Aug 24

$804

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 2031 · Avail. Aug 12

$884

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 2055 · Avail. Jul 31

$904

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2022 · Avail. Aug 25

$998

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 1065 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,123

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 2082 · Avail. now

$1,128

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Madera Point.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Madera Point Apartments is a suburban apartment community conveniently located in the heart of Mesa, Arizona. The location offers convenient access to Loop 202, 101 and the Superstition Freeway. The Metro Light Rail and Banner Desert Hospital are just minutes away. Tempe Marketplace, Mesa Riverview, ASU, Mesa Community College, parks and amazing restaurants are just a few more locations within close proximity. We are also near the Chicago Cubs Training Stadium!Our one and two bedroom apartments feature breakfast bars, oversized closets, private patios/balconies,stainless steel appliances as well as wood-burning fireplaces and washers and dryers in select homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Madera Point have any available units?
Madera Point has 15 units available starting at $804 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Madera Point have?
Some of Madera Point's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Madera Point currently offering any rent specials?
Madera Point is offering the following rent specials: Get $260 Off Select New Homes If You Move In July!
Is Madera Point pet-friendly?
Yes, Madera Point is pet friendly.
Does Madera Point offer parking?
Yes, Madera Point offers parking.
Does Madera Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Madera Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Madera Point have a pool?
Yes, Madera Point has a pool.
Does Madera Point have accessible units?
Yes, Madera Point has accessible units.
Does Madera Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Madera Point has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Madera Point?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Verona Park
1666 South Extension
Mesa, AZ 85210
Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd
Mesa, AZ 85205
Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85205
Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Vista Valley
922 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85215
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85208

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity