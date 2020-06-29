Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven range Property Amenities basketball court business center carport clubhouse courtyard internet cafe fire pit gym on-site laundry parking pool putting green bbq/grill hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Madera Point Apartments is a suburban apartment community conveniently located in the heart of Mesa, Arizona. The location offers convenient access to Loop 202, 101 and the Superstition Freeway. The Metro Light Rail and Banner Desert Hospital are just minutes away. Tempe Marketplace, Mesa Riverview, ASU, Mesa Community College, parks and amazing restaurants are just a few more locations within close proximity. We are also near the Chicago Cubs Training Stadium!Our one and two bedroom apartments feature breakfast bars, oversized closets, private patios/balconies,stainless steel appliances as well as wood-burning fireplaces and washers and dryers in select homes.