Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:44 PM

Glen at Mesa

1233 N Mesa Dr · (480) 360-4465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1233 N Mesa Dr, Mesa, AZ 85201
NCRA

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1197 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Unit 1058 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Unit 2068 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1219 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Glen at Mesa.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet access
online portal
Glen at Mesa offer a quaint and comfortable lifestyle fitting for those looking for spacious apartments in Mesa, AZ. Discover a land of luxury waiting for your arrival with lush landscaping, fish ponds and water fountains. At our oasis, you'll forget you're living in desert country! Notable amenities include full-size washer/dryer connections, mirror wet bar with wine rack and private balconies or patios. Additionally, we have four swimming pools and spas, on-site laundry facilities and a playground with a picnic area. Turn the key to excellence at Glen at Mesa! Come visit us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: Holding Fee: $150, Security deposit: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
rent: $25.44/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: 1 covered space per unit, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Glen at Mesa have any available units?
Glen at Mesa has 8 units available starting at $1,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Glen at Mesa have?
Some of Glen at Mesa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Glen at Mesa currently offering any rent specials?
Glen at Mesa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Glen at Mesa pet-friendly?
Yes, Glen at Mesa is pet friendly.
Does Glen at Mesa offer parking?
Yes, Glen at Mesa offers parking.
Does Glen at Mesa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Glen at Mesa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Glen at Mesa have a pool?
Yes, Glen at Mesa has a pool.
Does Glen at Mesa have accessible units?
No, Glen at Mesa does not have accessible units.
Does Glen at Mesa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Glen at Mesa has units with dishwashers.

