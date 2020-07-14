Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym pet friendly business center clubhouse internet access online portal

Glen at Mesa offer a quaint and comfortable lifestyle fitting for those looking for spacious apartments in Mesa, AZ. Discover a land of luxury waiting for your arrival with lush landscaping, fish ponds and water fountains. At our oasis, you'll forget you're living in desert country! Notable amenities include full-size washer/dryer connections, mirror wet bar with wine rack and private balconies or patios. Additionally, we have four swimming pools and spas, on-site laundry facilities and a playground with a picnic area. Turn the key to excellence at Glen at Mesa! Come visit us today!