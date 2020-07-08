Rent Calculator
Last updated December 3 2019 at 12:19 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9419 N. 59th Ave. #139
9419 North 59th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9419 North 59th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bed, 1.5 bath with one car garage.
Fill out application at www.managephoenix.com
(50.00 app fee)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9419 N. 59th Ave. #139 have any available units?
9419 N. 59th Ave. #139 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 9419 N. 59th Ave. #139 currently offering any rent specials?
9419 N. 59th Ave. #139 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9419 N. 59th Ave. #139 pet-friendly?
No, 9419 N. 59th Ave. #139 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 9419 N. 59th Ave. #139 offer parking?
Yes, 9419 N. 59th Ave. #139 offers parking.
Does 9419 N. 59th Ave. #139 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9419 N. 59th Ave. #139 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9419 N. 59th Ave. #139 have a pool?
No, 9419 N. 59th Ave. #139 does not have a pool.
Does 9419 N. 59th Ave. #139 have accessible units?
No, 9419 N. 59th Ave. #139 does not have accessible units.
Does 9419 N. 59th Ave. #139 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9419 N. 59th Ave. #139 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9419 N. 59th Ave. #139 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9419 N. 59th Ave. #139 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
