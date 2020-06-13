Apartment List
150 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glendale, AZ

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Adobe Ridge
4545 W Beardsley Rd, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,844
1426 sqft
Modern complex with pool and 24-hour gym that accepts credit cards and e-payments. Close to I-17 and the Arrowhead Towne Center. The Wet 'n' Wild water park is mere minutes away.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
$
Arrowhead Ranch
8 Units Available
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1474 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy marble vanities, oak cabinetry and upgraded GE appliances. Shared amenities include picnic areas, a sauna and 24-hour fitness center. The Citadelle Plaza and Highland Lakes School are nearby.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Reserve at Arrowhead
7701 W Saint John Rd, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1285 sqft
Located in the heart of Glendale, steps from the New River trail. Luxurious units feature laundry, garbage disposal and patio/balcony. Community offers access to pool, volleyball court, garage and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1303 sqft
Zone Apartments transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary with its fresh twist on modern urban living in historic Glendale, AZ. This newly renovated apartment community elevates your lifestyle as well as your heartbeat.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1315 sqft
BRAND NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS NOW OPEN IN GLENDALE! Schedule a self-guided or virtual tour today! Experience modern, unparalleled, luxury, living at its finest.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
13 Units Available
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1248 sqft
Close to Loop 101, Tresa at Arrowhead, Glendale, AZ brings you your own private patio and breakfast bar, as well as community amenities like pool, sauna and hot tub. Enjoy the local Hidden Meadows Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1359 sqft
Modern apartments feature convenient in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly apartments allow cats and dogs. Located right next to the popular Skunk Creek Trail.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1338 sqft
Near Skunk Creek Trail and shopping. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments with loads of storage. Pets welcome; dog park on site. Gym, yoga, pool and more.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Arrowhead Ranch
15 Units Available
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,848
1281 sqft
Luxurious units offer residents laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking garage, pool and gym. Convenient location, close to the New River and freeways for commuters.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
18 Units Available
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1340 sqft
Zone Luxe provides the atmosphere of a calming oasis, allowing residents to prioritize individual needs and desires while leaving the frenetic and fast-paced world behind.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
5406 North 78th Drive
5406 North 78th Drive, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1008 sqft
COZY 3/1 HOME, BLOCK FENCING IN FRONT YARD AND BACK YARD ALSO. THIS HOME IS IN A GREAT GLENDALE AREA. COME THIS IS THE ONLY HOME FOR SALE IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD. PROPERTY IS LOCATED IN A GREAT GLENDALE AREA.SCHOOLS AND PARK NEAR BY.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
9608 North 43rd Drive
9608 North 43rd Drive, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1604 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Peoria Ave Citizen's Group
1 Unit Available
4913 West Mercer Lane
4913 West Mercer Lane, Glendale, AZ
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
The Heart of Glendale
1 Unit Available
6621 North 55th Avenue
6621 North 55th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1022 sqft
OUR PROGRAM IS RENT TO OWN FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL CHRIS @623-776-9189!!Great single level home with guest house. Single level home with 2 Bedrooms and 1 bath; guest unit is 1 bedroom and 1 bath. These units sit in a big lot.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
O'Neil Ranch
1 Unit Available
5832 North 64th Avenue
5832 North 64th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1020 sqft
Cozy three bedroom house off Bethany Home Rd in Glendale! Ready for Immediate Move In! This home includes three bedrooms, 1.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
7963 West Marlette Avenue
7963 West Marlette Avenue, Glendale, AZ
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
8025 West San Juan Avenue
8025 West San Juan Avenue, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2726 sqft
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM- This charming 4 bedroom/3 bath comfortably sleeps 8 guests, is the perfect place to be your home away from home. Great for couples, solo adventurers, business travelers, and families (with kids).

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8541 W Myrtle Ave
8541 West Myrtle Avenue, Glendale, AZ
Large new build home, never lived in and great location. - Never lived in home in great location. Large 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bath in a convenient location with easy access to Westgate and freeways to get around. (RLNE5851817)

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8536 W Midway Ave
8536 West Midway Avenue, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2323 sqft
New Home, Great Location, Easy Access with Split Masters! - Split Double Master Floor Plan, New Build in great community. Centrally located in the heart of Glendale and Westgate area, easy access to everything! Adjacent to community park.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6805 W Kings Avenue
6805 West Kings Avenue, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1455 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7359 W Colter Street
7359 West Colter Street, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1727 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7213 W Medlock Drive
7213 West Medlock Drive, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1251 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5966 W Augusta Ave
5966 West Augusta Avenue, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1277 sqft
5966 W AUGUSTA AVE - 3BR 2BA 59th Ave/Northern --- MOVE IN READY UNIT! CLOSE TO FREEWAYS, SCHOOLS AND MORE! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! COME BY AND SEE TODAY! - Three large bedrooms, 2 baths, large family room open to the kitchen, tile in all the

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arrowhead Ranch
1 Unit Available
6072 W Irma Ln
6072 West Irma Lane, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1851 sqft
Arrowhead Ranch on the open Lake View - Property Id: 277803 Property back on an "open water no fencing in back".

June 2020 Glendale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Glendale Rent Report. Glendale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Glendale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Glendale rents declined slightly over the past month

Glendale rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Glendale stand at $946 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,178 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Glendale's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Glendale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Glendale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Glendale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Glendale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Glendale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,178 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.6% rise in Glendale.
    • While Glendale's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Glendale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Glendale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

