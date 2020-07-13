Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:57 PM

47 Apartments under $800 for rent in Glendale, AZ

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
10 Units Available
O'Neil Ranch
Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$695
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$750
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
909 sqft
Convenient resident amenities include online payments, laundry facilities and pool with clubhouse. Units feature air conditioner, dishwasher and balcony. Located in the heart of Glendale, just minutes from excellent restaurants and shops.
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
48 Units Available
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$745
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
756 sqft
Near Route 60 in the Country Hollow neighborhood. Two pools and hot tubs for the community. Beautiful French doors, new flooring and all new appliances in many apartments. Close to restaurants and shopping.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$793
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community features recently renovated units with walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Relaxing amenities on-site, including basketball court, pool table and fire pit. Situated near I-17, Stinger's Sports Bar & Grill and Sunset Park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Glen Brae
4949 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$765
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
864 sqft
Comfortable homes with breakfast bars, plush carpeting, and private patios/balconies. Tenants have access to a playground, on-site laundry, and pool. Close to Manistee Ranch Park. By Northern Lights Shopping Center. Near Grand Avenue.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Acacia Pointe
8344 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$770
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
702 sqft
Acacia Pointe offers modern, pet-friendly units. Each apartment features air conditioning, bathtubs, new carpet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and ceiling fans. The courtyard also features a pool and playground.
Last updated September 9 at 05:34pm
3 Units Available
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$740
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
800 sqft
Near the University of Phoenix Cardinals Stadium and Arrowhead Shopping Mall. Large interiors with walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, and nine-foot ceilings. On-site pool, grill area, and green space.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Urban 55
5038 North 55th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$725
URBAN 55- STUDIOS - Property Id: 303059 URBAN 55 APTS IS LEASING ON STUDIOS!! COM ON DOWN AND CHECK US OUT TODAY!! IMMEDIATE MOVE IN AVAILABLE!!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303059 Property Id 303059 (RLNE5869000)
Results within 5 miles of Glendale
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
8 Units Available
Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$750
335 sqft
1 Bedroom
$735
486 sqft
Welcome to Lilly Garden! At Thomas at 49th Avenue residents can choose from a studio, 1 or 2 bedroom apartments in Phoenix, AZ. In addition, Lilly Garden is conveniently located minutes from a long list of shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
14 Units Available
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off the Papago Freeway near Desert Sky Mall. Recently remodeled units with spacious floor plans. Gated community with covered parking, resident playground, pool and spa.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$745
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
875 sqft
Just moments from Interstate 17 and Deer Valley Shopping Center, this community is conveniently located and features covered parking, a business center and pool. Apartments have patios or balconies and a full range of appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
12 Units Available
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$759
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
815 sqft
Comfort and functionality combine to create your new home at Ava Park in Phoenix, Arizona. Situated right off Interstate 17, our newly renovated community takes pride in placing residents right where they need and want to be.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
24 Units Available
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$681
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$764
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
900 sqft
Conveniently located near Metro Center mall, public parks, grocery shopping and dining. Giant closets and extra storage space. Peaceful community with pool, spa and BBQ/entertainment area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
La Mancha
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$764
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$823
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
19 Units Available
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$765
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$740
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
926 sqft
Just a short drive to I-17 and Metro Center Mall. Recently remodeled apartments feature a private patio or balcony, in-unit washers and dryers, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
17 Units Available
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$753
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$781
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
931 sqft
Convenience meets affordability in this pet-friendly complex featuring a playground, pool and gym. Right next to I-17 and the Metrocenter Mall. Units feature air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$618
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$667
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$840
1150 sqft
Welcome to Sombra Apartment Homes in Phoenix, Arizona. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
1 Unit Available
2025 West
2025 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Under New Management, 2025 West's prime location near the I-17, 51 and I-10 as well as on the bus line will entice you to call 2025 your new home.
Last updated July 11 at 09:56am
1 Unit Available
Lake Biltmore Village
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$765
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No Application Fee Look and Lease Special This Week Only!!! - Tides on 28th Dr. Apartment Homes in the heart of Phoenix, AZ and is just a few steps away from all your living, dining, and shopping needs.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Biltmore Village
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$625
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located off of I-17. Units include extra storage, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community amenities include fitness center, jogging trail and two swimming pools. Utilities included. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
955 sqft
Apartments feature updated interiors with wood-like flooring, walk-in closets, and full-sized kitchen appliances. The pet-friendly complex also has a sparkling pool and fun playground for guests. In West Phoenix near Metro Center Mall and I-17.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1223 N Dysart Rd- 5
1223 North Dysart Road, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$750
660 sqft
22 unit Multi-Family Complex Single Level 22 Unit Multi-Family Complex

Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
3810 N Maryvale Pkwy
3810 North Maryvale Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$700
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Graybriar Condominiums in Phoenix, Arizona offer a world of convenience and comfort at an affordable price.

Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
10208 North 9th Avenue
10208 North 9th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
550 sqft
**1/2 off 1st full months rent!!** Must see 1 bed 1 bath unit with beautiful dark brown wood flooring, neutral paint throughout and white kitchen appliances.

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2906 W Ross Ave
2906 West Ross Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$800
150 sqft
ROOMMATE WANTED! Great Room for rent in a beautiful house in Phoenix. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, and yard.

July 2020 Glendale Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Glendale Rent Report. Glendale rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Glendale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Glendale rents declined over the past month

Glendale rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Glendale stand at $945 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,177 for a two-bedroom. Glendale's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Glendale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.9% over the past year.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.1% over the past year.

    Glendale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Glendale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Glendale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Glendale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,177 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Glendale's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Albuquerque (+1.3%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Glendale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Glendale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

