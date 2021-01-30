4441 W Bethany Home Rd, Glendale, AZ 85301 West Plaza Estates
Price and availability
Studio
Unit 212 · Avail. now
$820
Studio · 1 Bath · 440 sqft
Unit 242 · Avail. now
$820
Studio · 1 Bath · 440 sqft
Unit 250 · Avail. now
$820
Studio · 1 Bath · 440 sqft
1 Bedroom
Unit 273 · Avail. now
$940
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft
Unit 241 · Avail. now
$940
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft
Unit 156 · Avail. Feb 7
$945
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft
Amenities
On-site laundry
Patio / balcony
Hardwood floors
Garbage disposal
Pet friendly
Carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
carport
internet access
Enjoying life comes easy at Summers Point in Glendale, Arizona. If you’re looking for convenience whether it is living close to transportation, shopping or highly rated schools like Alhambra High School, Barcelona Middle School and Carol Peek Elementary, Summer’s Point offers everything you need all around you. Being a resident at our community offers a lifestyle you deserve to enjoy like an invigorating swim, relaxing on the sundeck with your favorite tunes and a great book, an evening meal prepared in the outdoor grilling and picnic area, or just a stroll around the parklike setting. You will enjoy your choice of thoughtfully designed studio, one and two bedroom homes with fully equipped kitchens, additional storage, a patio or balcony to relax on, and a covered parking space. We love your furry family members, too, so feel free to bring them with you! We will be happy to review our resident pet guidelines with you. It will be our pleasure to help you find the home that is waiti
Property Details
Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Max weight 25 lbs each. No aggressive breeds.