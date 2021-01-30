Amenities

On-site laundry Patio / balcony Hardwood floors Garbage disposal Pet friendly Carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill carport internet access

Enjoying life comes easy at Summers Point in Glendale, Arizona. If you’re looking for convenience whether it is living close to transportation, shopping or highly rated schools like Alhambra High School, Barcelona Middle School and Carol Peek Elementary, Summer’s Point offers everything you need all around you. Being a resident at our community offers a lifestyle you deserve to enjoy like an invigorating swim, relaxing on the sundeck with your favorite tunes and a great book, an evening meal prepared in the outdoor grilling and picnic area, or just a stroll around the parklike setting. You will enjoy your choice of thoughtfully designed studio, one and two bedroom homes with fully equipped kitchens, additional storage, a patio or balcony to relax on, and a covered parking space. We love your furry family members, too, so feel free to bring them with you! We will be happy to review our resident pet guidelines with you. It will be our pleasure to help you find the home that is waiti