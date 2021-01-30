All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like Summers Point.
Find more places like
Summers Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
Summers Point
Last updated January 30 2021 at 3:44 AM
Have a question for Summers Point?
Is there anything else you'd like to ask Summers Point?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
Got it. We’ll send a note asking about
price & availability
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Summers Point

4441 W Bethany Home Rd · (831) 346-0143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
West Plaza Estates
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

4441 W Bethany Home Rd, Glendale, AZ 85301
West Plaza Estates

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 212 · Avail. now

$820

Studio · 1 Bath · 440 sqft

Unit 242 · Avail. now

$820

Studio · 1 Bath · 440 sqft

Unit 250 · Avail. now

$820

Studio · 1 Bath · 440 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 273 · Avail. now

$940

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Unit 241 · Avail. now

$940

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Unit 156 · Avail. Feb 7

$945

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Summers Point.

Amenities

On-site laundry
Patio / balcony
Hardwood floors
Garbage disposal
Pet friendly
Carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
carport
internet access
Enjoying life comes easy at Summers Point in Glendale, Arizona. If you’re looking for convenience whether it is living close to transportation, shopping or highly rated schools like Alhambra High School, Barcelona Middle School and Carol Peek Elementary, Summer’s Point offers everything you need all around you. Being a resident at our community offers a lifestyle you deserve to enjoy like an invigorating swim, relaxing on the sundeck with your favorite tunes and a great book, an evening meal prepared in the outdoor grilling and picnic area, or just a stroll around the parklike setting. You will enjoy your choice of thoughtfully designed studio, one and two bedroom homes with fully equipped kitchens, additional storage, a patio or balcony to relax on, and a covered parking space. We love your furry family members, too, so feel free to bring them with you! We will be happy to review our resident pet guidelines with you. It will be our pleasure to help you find the home that is waiti

Property Details

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Max weight 25 lbs each. No aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Carport.
Find More Rentals By

Bedrooms

Glendale 1 Bedroom Apartments

Price

Amenities

Property Type

Find More Rentals in Nearby

Cities

Zip Codes

Counties

Neighborhoods

Colleges

Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Summers Point have any available units?
Summers Point has 9 units available starting at $820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Summers Point have?
Some of Summers Point's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summers Point currently offering any rent specials?
Summers Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Summers Point pet-friendly?
Yes, Summers Point is pet friendly.
Does Summers Point offer parking?
Yes, Summers Point offers parking.
Does Summers Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, Summers Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Summers Point have a pool?
Yes, Summers Point has a pool.
Does Summers Point have accessible units?
No, Summers Point does not have accessible units.
Does Summers Point have units with dishwashers?
No, Summers Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Summers Point have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Summers Point has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Summers Point?
Is there anything else you'd like to ask Summers Point?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
Got it. We’ll send a note asking about
price & availability
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Haven On Peoria
5020 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Cantala Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Glenridge Apartments
13610 N 51st Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave
Glendale, AZ 85340
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85305
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity